WW3 WATCH: Why is Russia Mass Producing Nuclear Shelters?

The Russian government is mass-producing the KUB-M bomb shelter, capable of protection for up to 48 hours from the harmful effects of radiation. Russia’s Emergency Ministry Research Institute revealed that the KUB-M nuclear shelters can also protect people from explosions, shrapnel, debris, chemicals, and even fire.

On the insistence of Putin, Russia recently expanded the conditions under which nuclear weapons can be used by Moscow. Russia can now use nuclear weapons in instances when a non-nuclear state supported by nuclear power attacks Russian territory.

With the mobile bomb shelters entering mass production, it could mean that the country is getting ready to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and also expects a similar attack on its territory.

According to a report by Reuters – the KUB-M bomb shelter is designed like a reinforced shipping container and consists of two modules each. It also contains one technical block, and there is a possibility of adding more modules, as per the Russian institute.

The shelters are designed to be functional even in Russia’s hard and cold permafrost regions.

Russia says that the war with Ukraine is entering its most dangerous phase now, and it is not taking lightly any aid or help that is being provided to Ukraine by the West.

In the UK, the incompetent and reckless Labour government has recently reduced military spending by £500 million, leaving the already faltering British military practically defenceless.

As for protecting the British population with nuclear shelters in the UK, the Labour government is completely silent. Russian missiles would reach Britain in less than 15 minutes during a nuclear attack.