17.7 C
London
Monday, August 26, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldComrade Starmer: "Things Will Get Worse Then Worsen Even More"
World

Comrade Starmer: “Things Will Get Worse Then Worsen Even More”

LONDON - Soviet EU UK - Our supreme comrade Starmer has revealed that "things will get worse then worsen even more".

Daily Squib
By Commissar Schittestane
keir starmer soviet 20-year-plan - communism chocolate rations puritan things will get worse

Supreme Comrade Starmer of the Labour EU Soviet Communist Party today revealed to the workers and proletariat that “things will get worse then worsen to even worse times than the worst you have ever experienced in your pitiful lives” and he went on to thank the proles for voting him in.

“Thank you, during the election, only 80% of the country did not vote for me, and this gave us a huge mandate to rule over you.

“Due to our allegiance to our Marxist brothers at the unions, we have now dug a fresh £20 billion black hole in the finances. Please do not worry yourselves, you will have to pay more tax than you have ever conceived in your pitiful lives. This is Soviet Labour’s gift to you.

“Comrades, commissars, workers, union members, you must now work 364 days in the year before you have paid all your taxes. As a gift to you, we have left one single day of the year when you will not pay taxes. It was out of my gracious soviet goodness that I gifted you that single day of being tax-free, so spend that day wisely.

“We have many wonderful surprises set up for you, and you will obey my orders without question or thought. When we come to take your property, your earned wealth, your assets, your cars, your homes, you will hand them over to the state gladly. These are mere burdens that you shall be glad to be freed from. Please do not worry, we will move you all into soviet housing projects which we will build all over the countryside once we bulldoze over everything and cut all the trees down and concrete over everything.

“Comrades, I have outlined what your future under the soviet stasi Labour state will be like and if you do not like it, we have a solution for that as well. If you voice your disapproval in any way on social media or elsewhere, we will have you arrested by the Thoughtcrime Police and imprisoned for an indefinite amount of time. There will be no such thing as ‘free speech’ under Labour because it results in dangerous talk and the opinions of people. Dear comrades, we do not want to hear your opinions about anything, especially how you are being oppressed by the big Labour boot of tyranny and despotism. On this note, I bid you fuck off until next time. Remember, things will get worse than you have had nightmares about.”

The Daily Squib publication only has the highest praise for Stasi Britain and its Stasi Thoughtcrime Police. Hail the Labour Party and its Supreme Comrade Starmer.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Hamas Could Change Their Name to ‘Hummus’
Daily Squib
Commissar Schittestanehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.