Biden Wins Election – Trump Will be Jailed!

What better way to win an election than to have your political opponent jailed? It seems America is nothing more than a Banana Republic. Today, a Democrat jury condemned former president Donald J. Trump as guilty, and it is quite certain the Democrat judge will present some hard jail time for the former Teflon Don. Trump will be jailed, and there is nothing he can do about it.

The Daily Squib predicted this would happen.

Nothing used to stick to the Teflon Don, but this time it’s like he’s a taking a shit bath as turds are sticking to him like fucking peanut butter.

Those massive silicon jugs jiggling in Trump’s face in a Las Vegas suite are now a distant memory as he has been found guilty on all 34 charges in his historic hush money trial.

The jury of seven Democrat Party affiliated men and five women deliberated for just over 11 hours before convicting Trump at the first criminal trial of a former US president in history.

They unanimously ruled that he had falsified business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to an adult film actress who said the two had sex.

Trump, 77, will be sentenced on July 11.

Jubilant New Yorker Democrats were seen cheering and dancing in the streets after the verdict was given by the Democrat affiliated court.

“Trump better get ready for jail cuz Trump will be jailed. He needs to bring him some Vaseline cuz Bubba will be waiting!” one New York woman yelled whilst cackling like a demented hyena.

Another jubilant Democrat voter shouted: “Trump just forfeited the election. Ain’t no one want a convicted felon as a president. Biden, you won, and dayum was it an easy win!”