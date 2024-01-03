17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldHundreds of Tory MPs and Councillors Defecting to Reform UK
World

Hundreds of Tory MPs and Councillors Defecting to Reform UK

LONDON - England - Hundreds of Tory MPs and Councillors are defecting to Reform UK Party about from the unpopular Tory Sunak government.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
buy squib book
mass exodus tories to reform party marathon defecting to reform uk

As the spectre of the General Election emerges, hundreds of Tory MPs and councillors are in talks about defecting to Reform UK, the true Brexit party. The floundering Sunak, an unelected appointee to the Tory Party after stabbing former PM Boris Johnson in the back, is now in a truly desperate state.

Richard Tice, the leader of the Reform Party, was keeping tight-lipped about the re-introduction of man-of-the-people Nigel Farage, but it is almost a certainty that he will make an appearance in the party before the election.

Reform UK have also ruled out any dealings with the Tory Party or coalitions.

Unfortunately, under the first-past-the-post electoral system – even if the Reform Party picked up millions of votes, it would not receive a single seat in parliament. Defecting to Reform UK would however bring forth a powerful message to the established parties.

Maybe this is the time for a change in the voting system, something resembling the truly democratic system that was utilised for the EU Referendum in 2016 where every vote counted.

Richard Tice said it would not be “easy” for Reform UK to make a breakthrough at the next general election, but “if you don’t try, you have got no chance”.

Asked what would represent a good result for his party, Mr Tice told reporters: “We are very clear. We need millions and millions of people to vote for us to help send a very clear message to help save Britain and to avoid the catastrophe of Starmergeddon.

“We all know, no bones about it, the first past the post electoral system is completely the wrong system, it is a disastrous system, we want proportional representation, that is a fairer system.

“We are not saying it is easy. It is difficult. But one thing is clear, if you are not on the ballot paper, if you don’t try, you have got no chance.”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
It is Impossible to Have an Insurrection Without Firearms
Daily Squib
Mr. Charringtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »