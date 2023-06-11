CHICAGO - USA - The USDHA has approved intra-womb transgender surgery on unborn foetuses for the first time.

Intra-womb surgery on gestating foetuses (Am: Fetus) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Health.

Boys’ and girls’ genitals develop along the same path, with no outward sign of gender until about nine weeks. It’s at that point that the genital tubercle begins to develop into a penis or clitoris. However, it’s not until 14 or 15 weeks that you can clearly begin to see the differentiated genitalia.

Dr Clement Hosier, revealed on Friday at a USPHS meeting at Loyola University in Chicago that foetuses could be operated on via keyhole surgery to change the sex of the unborn baby under the auspices of a medical review and brain scans of the foetus.

“This groundbreaking procedure will circumnavigate any future problems that may occur once the baby is born. By changing the sex to the foetus’ desired sex, we will pre-empt any need for invasive, painful surgery in the future when the individual may think about changing gender.”

Dr Hosier was asked about the possibility that the transgender individual will want to change gender multiple times simply on a whim or through indoctrination within the education system even though they were operated on inside the womb.

“I have personally treated some individuals who want to change gender multiple times within a single day. If, after birth, the patient wants to change gender again, we will of course accommodate that wish.”

Foetal surgery is a new medical breakthrough and will include multiple intra-natal procedures utilising keyhole surgery and will revolutionise how society views biological birth.

John Willis, 34, Portland, Oregon, is a transgender lesbian man who has a womb and is currently 17 weeks pregnant. He wants his male foetus to be a transgender female when it is born.

“I made the decision last night whilst cooking some eggs and sausage. I want my baby to be female. I spoke to my partner, Abigail, who is a transgender female, and we both agreed that it would be better to have the full snip surgery in the foetus.”

The Biden administration has pushed forward legislation and approved the introduction of transgender womb operations to begin forthwith.