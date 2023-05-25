The Next Stage: LGBTP Agenda is Normalising Paedophilia

LOS ANGELES - USA - Inclusive liberals are now trying to normalise paedophilia and the grooming of young children with gay trans men.

The descent into depravity for what was once Western Culture and Civilisation is a dark turn of events that makes living in the West unbearable. Not only the sexualisation of children in the education system with drag queens being shipped in to indoctrinate young kids as young as two-years-old into homosexual acts and anal sex, but companies like Anheuser-Busch with their Bud Light advertising campaign, and now the outdoor apparel company The North Face are attempting to normalise paedophilia.

This insidious behaviour plays on the vulnerability and pliant nature of children, taking away their inherent innocence as they are groomed to be sexual objects of desire for the gay trans community. Because children are easily swayed and answer to authority at a young age, they are the perfect target for these monstrous ghouls.

After seeing the new campaign for North Face, one can be certain that many will burn their jackets and never buy any of their products ever again. It is reprehensible that a so-called responsible brand like that could fall into the trap dictated by the WEF, and China to destabilise and essentially kill off Western civilisation, or what is left of it.

And here they are marketing their “Out in Nature” line of pride clothing to 2-7 year olds. pic.twitter.com/Ol8TtnV8A2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 24, 2023

The subversion of scientific biology is one thing, where women are not called women anymore, and being a man can mean anything made up by the controlling propagandists hiding like cowards behind their curtains, but messing with pliable young children should be the last straw.

The agenda is now one of normalising paedophilia and is the last bastion of depravity the people in charge of propaganda dissemination are striving for.

Here’s the video. Everyday is clown world up in this bitch… pic.twitter.com/fJryQrulp6 — Doochebag (@MalcolmRenoldz) May 24, 2023

Naturally, in a fucked up society, apathy and silence is the only answer by the majority to this latest sickness being forced down not only the throats of adults but young pre-school children.

This is called ‘inclusivity’ and grooming of young children is an inclusive liberal thing now that is enabling gay men to have sex with young boys and not be prosecuted for their abhorrent actions.