Sunak Tories: Retirement Age Pushed to 20 Years After Death

LONDON - England - Rishi Sunak has outlined his plan for citizens of the UK to have a vastly extended retirement age.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer of the Rishi Sunak Tory government, today announced the wonderful news that the retirement age in the UK will now be 20 years after your death.

But that’s not all, citizens will be taxed fully during the post-death 20-year period and those who do not pay the tax could receive heavy penalties and fines from the Inland Revenue. Funnily enough, someone called Nadhim Zahawi will be exempt from all proposals.

“We want to be sure we get every drop of your money out of you, dead or alive,” Mr Hunt said, grinning like a Cheshire cat.

In other news, the pathetic ‘Levelling Up’ slogan was revealed to be just a slogan for the impending General Election in 2024 in which the Tories are guaranteed to lose.

