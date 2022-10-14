You Cannot Stop the Eco Zealot Protests

Any idiot who thinks they can stop the eco zealot Stop Oil protesters needs their head checked. None of you people in cars, trucks, ambulances, taxis, vans or buses can stop a movement that is not only protected by the police but sanctioned from way on high.

The consensus is that these Stop Oil protesters, or whatever name they are calling themselves this week, are fully endorsed, supported and funded by the liberal metropolitan Marxist elite who run everything from their hidden socialist champagne palaces.

The police are the servants of the elite, and take their orders very seriously because if they don’t, then they do not get their pay. This is why you will see policemen and women gently going up to protesters blocking a road, and politely asking them if they want a cup of tea whilst they have their scrotums and tits superglued to the asphalt.

Is there a solution to the constant disruptions by these protesters? Not really is the simple answer. Not in the legal way, of course. If the road users want to get on with their journeys, they could resort to violence, but this would be counteractive because the police who protect the protesters would then arrest you.

Something will have to give eventually. No doubt, some white van man will lose his cool and run one of these fuckers over.

Resistance is futile. You cannot stop the eco zealot lemmings even if you tried.