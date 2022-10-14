Banzai! KamiKwazi Kwarteng’s Suicide Flight

LONDON - England - It seems KamiKwazi Kwarteng has taken his last flight in his Zero as Britain's economy plummets to zero.

Not much can be said about KamiKwazi Kwarteng apart from his last flight missed the deck of the aircraft carrier, and he ditched into the ocean.

All could be heard before his plane was torn to pieces were his cries of “Banzai!”

“We gave him two choices, death by Harakiri (seppuku) or death by Kamikaze. Kwarteng chose the latter after disgracing himself with his economics,” a sullen Tory minister revealed.

It was dawn when KamiKwazi’s Zero lifted off from the airbase. He was given a final swig of sake, and told to go on his way.

“We had to let him go. He wasn’t even much of a good fall guy, was he? I mean, after creating absolute turmoil in the markets, it is all too evident who really rules this country, and it ain’t no bleeding Tory fucking government. It’s the bankers and money men, and the big whales like Soros. They rule the roost along with the Bank of England. Naturally, all of those entities hold allegiance to the EU. What Brexit? The EU still has Britain by the gangoolies,” another observer revealed.