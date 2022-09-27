Interest Rate Hikes: Government Must Prepare For Civil Unrest and Mass Homelessness

LONDON - England - New PM Liz Truss has had a rude awakening as interest rate hikes will result in millions of homeowners defaulting on their mortgages.

As the pound continues its precipitous drop into an infinite black hole of shit, there’s one guy who is enjoying all of this — Soros. Yes, no doubt, the big whale is back, shorting the GBP is something he absolutely lives for, and as he sits in a darkened room with multiple screens and his assistants running around delivering reports, Soros smiles as he notches up another billion to add to one of his offshore accounts.

“When there is no way of getting out of a sticky situation, they put the brown and black people in charge. That’s why Kwasi Kwarteng, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, is effectively the current fall guy who will take the blame for the economy as the once Great British Pound tanks,” a Treasury worker revealed.

It is nigh on impossible to have any form of growth with high interest rates, a tanking currency, and insane levels of inflation. People will default on their mortgage payments as the daily interest rate rises take up every part of their income. Food, fuel and energy bills will increase.

As a response, it is no surprise that Labour is 17% ahead of the Tories in polls, as the Marxists take advantage of the current malaise in the economy.

The current government must realise that the drop in the pound’s value will not only affect imports into the UK, but will also affect the cost of government borrowing. The action of the pound dropping will alone cause inflation to rise even further, as the insane idiots in the Bank of England respond with further increases in interest rates. This will not fix anything, and only compounds the circular effect of economic destruction.

It would thus be advisable for the government to prepare for mass civil unrest. As people lose their homes, their jobs and businesses go bust due to high interest rates as inflation continues to rise, there will be some who will protest. Depending on the severity of the coming economic downturn, society itself could completely collapse.