Drafted Russian Soldier Looks Forward to Spending Christmas in Cold Wet Ukraine Trench

LUHANSK - Ukraine - Some press-ganged drafted civilians are looking forward to spending their next Christmas in a freezing trench.

Yuri, 48, a father of six from Siberia, was drafted on Friday. By Sunday, military recruiters forced him onto a bus straight to the front line in Ukraine.

“I was allowed one day with my family, then they forced us onto a bus,” Yuri, recalled.

Because of the mass exodus of drafted civilians from Russia, the Putin regime is now attempting to secure all borders and airports in the country to stop the fleeing men. Any drafted individual caught at a border control area will be immediately arrested and directed to a military barracks.

It’s not all bad news for Putin’s army though, some of the drafted are eager to go to Ukraine and continue the brutal illegal invasion.

Alexei Bolakov, 26, from St Petersburg, described his excitement at the thought of going to Ukraine.

“I was known as the village idiot where I live. My teacher at school, she said I had an IQ of a pebble. That’s ridiculous, I told her because my IQ was officially 24. Hah, that showed her.

“I cannot wait to be stuck in a freezing, muddy, rat infested, wet trench at Christmastime. I will fashion a Christmas tree from a few broken twigs. The sergeant said if we survive for more than three weeks, we get a bonus of 100 Roubles.”

The life expectancy for the drafted civilians is estimated at two weeks.