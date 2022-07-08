Will the Masters Rebuild the Georgia Guidestones?

The Georgia Guidestones are sacrosanct monuments to a future New World Order where the global population is kept at a sustainable level in tune with nature, thus allowing life on earth to continue. Without the sustainable diminution of the global population, humanity will be doomed to a fate of immense misery, pollution and war.

Overbreeding and overpopulation creates extreme poverty, pollution, atmospheric destruction, terrorism, inequality and war. The Malthusian nightmare is very real; especially regarding countries like China (pop: 1.4 billion) and India (pop: 1.38 billion) increasing their population every year. Like locusts depleting earth’s finite resources, increasing populations are a direct threat to the very mantle of life on earth.

As a consequence of the recent bombing of the stones, the monument has now been completely destroyed.

Will the Masters rebuild the Georgia Stones? If so, this time they should make sure it is protected at all times. The message is too important for humanity’s sake.

The Georgia Guidestones