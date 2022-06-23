Only Low-information Idiots Would Ask For a Pay Rise During a Hyperinflationary Recession

For socialists and Marxists who make up unions, money magically appears from nowhere, where it is spent without thought. There are magic money trees that supply vast amounts of cash to these socialists who seem to live in a utopian Marxist dreamworld.

The reality of the situation which these moronic fucking idiots who are asking for huge pay rises during this period of hyperinflation and recession is that if they get pay rises, then inflation will only get worse. Interest rises will be even more severe, and their pay rises will only add to the misery of even more fucking inflation.

If this pussified “Conservative” government had any balls, they would fire each and every rail worker linked to the RMT Union and replace them all. Something Ronnie Reagan did to air traffic workers when they dared to strike in the 80s. On August 5, 1981, President Ronald Reagan fired 11,359 air-traffic controllers striking in violation of his order for them to return to work.

The pathetic low-information workers on the rails are more preoccupied with their own greed, as their average salary is already over £65,000 per annum. The Marxist militant leader of the RMT Union makes over £160,000 per annum and lives a life of luxury off the backs of taxpayers and his union slaves.