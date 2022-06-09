Beyond Satire: Gun Toting Anti-gun Nutter Tried to Shoot Supreme Court Judge

MARYLAND - USA - An anti-gun activist tried to use gun violence to protest against gun violence.

On the ‘beyond satire’ scale, not sure where this lies, but we will give it a 7.85. A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice.

He said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, an affidavit stated. The leftist nutter was also upset about the leaked abortion law overruling Roe versus Wade.

Using gun violence to show your opposition to gun violence is something that can only happen in a place like America. You just gotta love Americans and their wonderful sense of contradictory, hypocritical logic.