China’s Vast Appetite For Oil and Gas Suits Russia Just Fine

LONDON - England - Western sanctions on Russia will barely put a dent on the Russian economy, especially as its partner, China has such an appetite for oil.

Western sanctions on oil and gas from Russia do not mean shit when China’s immense appetite for these resources catapult over Western demand. China is the second-largest consumer of oil resources in the world.

Russia is now looking East, and with this comes even more danger for the West. Outwardly, China has vetoed the Ukraine war in the UN Security Council, but covertly it has been working with Russia all along. The Chinese even brokered a deal with the Russians to not attack Ukraine until after the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Russia has asked China for military ​equipment to ​support its invasion of Ukraine, ​according to US officials, sparking concern in ​the White House that Beijing ​may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country. SOURCE

For the sake of the Chinese economy and business manufacturing cheap and nasty trinkets for the West utilising communist slave labour, of course overtly the Chinese are desperate to project an image of disapproval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese fully understand how easy it is to fool Western bureaucrats with faux outrage or abstaining from UN Security Council votes, whilst they continue fooling the idiotic Biden administration with behind-the-scenes-deals being made with Russian subsidiaries.

It was the West who created and funded modern communist China, and they would be fools to overtly go against their benefactors.

All the while, Beijing has been watching the conflict in Ukraine with eagerness, and have seen the implications on their own economy if they go ahead with their planned invasion of Taiwan.

For fuck’s sake, even McDonald’s pulled out of Russia, and things like that scare the shit out of the Chinese.

One thing the West has underestimated however is the level China and Russia are prepared to fall economically in International terms to achieve their military goals. As Russia sees no borders to its territory, so too does China envisage a global China taking over every nation, and they are both prepared to take huge risks economically to achieve their goals.

For now however, China is working covertly with Russia, but China is in fact extremely pleased that there could in the future be conflict between NATO and Russia, simply because this would leave China to clean up after each side has annihilated each other. Playing one side against each other is a proven trick that the Chinese favour.

Remember, every single product you buy that was manufactured in China helps fund the Communist Party’s military to increase its arms and technology to defeat the West.

UPDATE

‘Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that’: India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow’s offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions