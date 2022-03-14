One of the most unusual competitions in the awards landscape, the PHNX Awards has already attracted 700+ jurors.

Entries for the AdForum PHNX Awards 2022 are open until May 1, with a unique twist: initial entry is free, with a subsequent fee of 150 euros per entry ONLY if the work is shortlisted.

The other unique aspect of the PHNX Awards is its jury. Unlike any other competition, the PHNX is open to jurors from every aspect of advertising: not just creatives, but marketers, strategists, agency leaders, consultants and journalists. It’s one of the most diverse juries in our industry.

Jurors sign up to take part and, following a validation process, they’re fee to vote on the work via an online platform. More than 700 people from across advertising and design have signed up to vote so far.

Within this amazing selection of talents, we find the leaders of prestigious agencies, senior creatives, copywriters, art directors, planners and strategists – but also creative thinkers from prestigious brands such as JPMorgan Chase, Google, Meta and Twitch, alongside leading journalists from the trade press and pitch consultants from AdForum’s community.

See the full jury or sign up here:

https://www.adforum.com/torch/phnx-2022/jury

The shortlist will be revealed on May 16 and there will be an online celebration on June 16.

AdForum launched the PHNX Awards during lockdown in 2020 as a way of supporting our industry and proving that nothing can keep creativity down. Originally a one-off award, its success has led to the founding of a new player in the global awards landscape.

See more details here: https://www.adforum.com/torch/phnx-2022