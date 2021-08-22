Afghan Disaster: Biden Setting Scene For Holding USA Back During China Attack on Taiwan

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Citing the chaotic mess of Afghanistan, Biden will tell USA and allies to not interfere when China invades Taiwan.

The Afghan campaign was a disaster from beginning to end, and this is what Biden is counting on, as China readies itself to take Taiwan.

By saying that Afghanistan was a lost cause, Biden will say the same thing to the American people when China makes its move on Taiwan. He will state that the age of ‘nation building’ is over, and that the U.S. needs to stand by while China invades Taiwan.

The Afghanistan disaster, that has been beamed around the globe, will be used as a precept to poison public opinion in the U.S. on the concept of trying to rescue other nations that will fall in the future.

The slow march of communism is something that Biden, and his far-left administration subscribe to anyway, and he will, when the time comes, hold U.S. and NATO forces back from reacting to the invasion of Taiwan. Biden, who is most certainly a Chinese asset, along with his son, will urge Americans to look the other way when the time comes, because if he doesn’t, his Chinese controllers will release even more damning information about him and his corrupt son, Hunter.

The preparations for a Chinese attack on Taiwan are already in place, and it is only a matter of time before the invasion begins.

The chaos in Afghanistan is the perfect cover for Biden to ignore the coming chaos and cries for help from the Taiwanese.

When it comes down to the wire, as Obama did when Russia invaded the Crimea, nothing will happen when China invades Taiwan.

Once the Chinese take Taiwan, it’s only a short hop to Australia, and Japan. Biden will abandon those two nations to China as well, citing them as ‘collateral damage’.