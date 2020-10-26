Joe Biden and his damaged son, Hunter Biden are members of what the Chinese Communist Party call: the Blue-Gold-Yellow Program (BGY). Much like the Russian Kompromat program, the CCP utilises sensitive information that may compromise Western politicians, celebrities, and their families who are greedy for Chinese wealth, and threaten them by getting hold of and recording them indulging in sex and drug videos, forcing them to sell out their countries and people, and even their own national security in order to cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party’s push for world domination.

Under Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, the CCP’s BGY Program, and 3F plan have gone into super drive, with thousands of Western politicians and celebrities now under Chinese control.

From the evidence gleaned from Hunter Biden’s laptop, it is obvious that the Bidens are bound to the CCP as assets to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Therefore, Joe Biden, is a liability in terms of national security, and would endanger the USA controlled by the will of China. Who is to say that the Chinese hold even more incriminating evidence on the Bidens and threaten to release the information if Joe Biden does not do what the Chinese want?

When it comes to national security, to have a president who is thus compromised by an enemy that wants to destroy the USA is a serious danger. Joe Biden is the property of the CCP, and his actions to aid and abet the enemy is tantamount to treason of the highest order.

Played this video at today’s rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania—a must watch! pic.twitter.com/BC2h4oZhQp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

It is imperative that Joe Biden, who has now had his name, and his family’s name dragged through the dirt via the Hunter Biden revelations, as a corrupt individual under the thumb of the Chinese, must be stopped from ever being elected as president. The CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to “fall, fail, and fell,” to weaken, destroy and kill America has been boosted by the Bidens’ greed and treachery.

China’s vast network of Confucius society communist education facilities in American universities across the country have also proven well in indoctrinating America’s youth. This is one method the CCP has been utilising to create more discord and chaos in the U.S.

The Chinese Communist Party’s use of this tactic to threaten Biden and his sons and to bribe them with large amounts of wealth is one of the major causes of the disputes over the South China Sea, US-China trade, intellectual property rights, and energy prices, etc., as well as Biden’s provision of large numbers of CIA intelligence agents in China to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese Communist Party has a vast BGY program in the United States and in several Western countries in Europe. The CCP has amassed millions of videos and photos of government officials, corrupt people, traitors, and criminals colluding with the Communist Party to do their bidding and eventually dominate the world.

Thankfully, people are seeing the same dangers the security experts see, and the latest polls are recording a lead by Trump. Hopefully, the danger to America will be averted when the red wave of votes come in.