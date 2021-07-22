COVID-19 – When Will We Hear About New Lambda Variant?

The original Wuhan L strain of SARS-CoV-2 first discovered in 2019 has now developed into different global mutations (variants).
Alpha (B.1.1.7) – UK variant
Beta (B.1.351) – South African variant
Gamma (P1) – Brazilian variant
Delta (B.1.617.2) – Indian variant
Epsilon (B.1.427/B.1.429) – first identified in the United States
Zeta (P.2) – first identified in Brazil
Eta (B.1.525) – first identified in multiple countries
Theta (P.3) – first identified in the Philippines
Iota (B.1.526) – first identified in the United States
Kappa (B.1.617.1) – first identified in India
Lambda ?
As the Greek alphabet only has 24 letters, a new system will have to be found to name the Covid variants thereafter.