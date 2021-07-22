COVID-19 – When Will We Hear About New Lambda Variant?

LONDON - England - The multiple variants all stemming from the original Wuhan Covid-19 strain may soon reach the Lambda variant.

The original Wuhan L strain of SARS-CoV-2 first discovered in 2019 has now developed into different global mutations (variants).

Alpha (B.1.1.7) – UK variant

Beta (B.1.351) – South African variant

Gamma (P1) – Brazilian variant

Delta (B.1.617.2) – Indian variant

Epsilon (B.1.427/B.1.429) – first identified in the United States

Zeta (P.2) – first identified in Brazil

Eta (B.1.525) – first identified in multiple countries

Theta (P.3) – first identified in the Philippines

Iota (B.1.526) – first identified in the United States

Kappa (B.1.617.1) – first identified in India

Lambda ?

As the Greek alphabet only has 24 letters, a new system will have to be found to name the Covid variants thereafter.