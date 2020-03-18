Schools: Boris Does the Right Thing Shutting Them Down

LONDON - England - Boris Johnson and his ministers have finally come to the correct decision to close all schools in the country.

Thank you Boris.

Children and teachers can breathe a sigh of relief whilst the coronavirus outbreak continues infecting thousands of people, schools are finally closing.

Contrary to what the ‘experts’ are saying, children can be vulnerable to the COVID-19 pathogen, and it has been documented that they can be super spreaders to the most vulnerable in society.

Many children died in the Wuhan epidemic, and we will not post the proof here as it is too disturbing.

Boris and his ministers have finally seen the light.