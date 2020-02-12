DEMOCRATIC REVOLUTION: Rise Up Chinese People From Communist Oppression During Coronavirus Epidemic

LONDON - England - We broadcast a brief communiqué from the 'Democracy Movement of China' who are urging an uprising right now to topple the totalitarian communist regime with a Democratic Revolution.

The Coronavirus epidemic in China has brought to the fore the absolute brutality of the totalitarian communist regime in place in the vast country, and this is why a democratic revolution is needed now more than ever.

As people you are taken away, put in wards where there is little or no treatment, or your homes barricaded without food or water, or if you tell the truth about the coronavirus spread, detained, tortured and told to sign a false confession. The amount of unspeakable horror committed by the Chinese communist state during this virus outbreak are too numerous to write here.

There is a way out. Resistance, organised resistance against the communist state en masse. Fight, fight for freedom, liberty, democracy and justice.

During this time of coronavirus now is the time to get organised, to fight back against your oppressors and the officials who have left many to die needlessly. Every day the thousands of bodies that are cremated, and not recorded in the documentation is not only a cover-up, but a form of genocide. The nameless are simply erased from the earth, whole families cremated and all records of their existence deleted.

You may die, you may survive, but democratic revolution can come when enough people rise up to topple the communists who have brought a rotten curtain over China for so long.

Democracy can win through oppression, and the totalitarian communist Chinese state is now in a state of disarray, this is the time to bring about revolution which will complete the Tiananmen Square fight of 1989.

The last video of Bin Fang who exposed the truth of #coronavirus, before he was captured by the Chinese Communist Party.

The western and US,please save Bin from CCP’s persecution

retweet and let more people know. pic.twitter.com/QrLQFRASqk — Himalaya Global (@HimalayaGlobal) February 12, 2020

Guerilla warfare is the way to bring Democracy to China, as a technique Mao Tse Tung used to bring communism to China. The communists have banned firearm use, however these can be easily obtained from the right people.

You can restore the real China once again, the true China that the people deserve, throw away the Red Book, burn it!

FIGHT!

RISE UP OPPRESSED PEOPLE OF CHINA — BRING DEMOCRACY TO YOUR LAND — BRING FREEDOM TO YOUR PEOPLE.

在中国，冠状病毒的流行已使广大国家实行极权主义共产主义政权的绝对残酷举足轻重。当您被带走时，将他们带到很少或根本没有治疗的病房中，或者将您的房屋封锁在没有食物或食物的地方水，或者如果您说出有关冠状病毒传播，被拘留，遭受酷刑并被告知签署虚假供词的真相。中国共产党在这次病毒爆发期间所犯下的令人难以置信的恐怖数量实在太多了，这里没有写出来。抵抗，是对共产党国家的有组织的抵抗。为自由，自由，民主和正义而战，为之奋斗。在这段冠状病毒时期，现在是组织起来，与压迫者和使许多人不必要地死亡的官员进行反击的时候了。每天都有成千上万的火化尸体没有记录在文档中，这不仅是掩盖，而且是种族灭绝的一种形式。无名者被简单地从地球上抹去，整个家庭被火化，其存在的所有记录被删除。您可能会死，您可能会生存，但是当足够多的人起来推翻给中国带来腐烂帷幕的共产党员时，民主革命就会来临这么久。民主可以通过压迫取胜，极权的共产主义中国现在处于混乱状态，这是引发革命的时候，这场革命将完成1989年的天安门广场战争。游击战是将民主带到中国的方式，毛泽东用来将共产主义带到中国的技术。共产党禁止使用枪支，但是可以从合适的人那里容易地获得枪支。您可以再次恢复真实的中国，即残酷的共产主义政权之前存在的真实的中国，扔掉红皮书，将其烧掉！崛起被压迫的中国人民-为您的土地带来民主-为您的人民带来自由。