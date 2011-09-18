Obama: “Y’all Gonna Be Payin’ Tax Soon”

WASHINGTON DC - USA - President Obama wants American millionaires to pay half their yearly income in tax, and is pushing for a more European model of overall taxation.

There’s a reason why Obama is so popular in Europe because he is now employing deep socialistic methods upon the Americans.

Austerity America

“They have for too long been living the life of Riley over there using up all the world’s resources and not giving anything back. Now they have to pay some tax for what they’re using up, it’s payback time, and now those Yanks might find out what it’s like to have 60% of what you earn taken away in taxation like the Europeans. Obama is doing a wonderful job,” a European parliamentarian told the BBC.

The wealthy of America are mainly white and this is why having Obama telling them to pay more tax adds a certain frissons’ to the proceeding tax-ageddon.

This is what your taxpayer dollars are paying for

Obama knows that making the American rich pay taxation will be unpopular but he will tout it as the only way to get out of the current mess the country is in.

Tax revenues in America are already severely restricted because 47% of the country earns too low an income to even pay federal income taxes.

Buffetization

The rich in America pay less tax than lower middle income workers, and Obama seeks to address the severe imbalance.

“It’s payback time for the rich in America. Obama wants these people to pay their fair share, so they should prepare themselves to part with 50-60% of their annual income. Once the new taxation is implemented, then maybe the huge deficit might feel a slight dent, although the way Obama is spending, this is very doubtful,” a key Revenue Service worker told CBS.