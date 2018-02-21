LONDON - England - Former Soviet spy, Comrade Corbyn has vowed to shut down press freedom in Britain when he comes into power.

Former Cold War Soviet spy, Comrade Corbyn is angry with the media after being outed as an informant to Soviet Russia recently.

Speaking at his dacha in Islington, the supreme leader of the Labour party said that “changes would be coming” to press freedom.

Analyst, Borgmer Lynns, revealed the truth of Corbyn’s deadly message.

“What Corbyn is effectively saying is he will squash press freedom and make Britain look like Soviet Russia, or Stasi East Germany during the Cold War. Seeing as he was a spy for the Soviets, as recalled by Czech spy, Jan Sarkocy, who recruited Corbyn in the 1980s, he has a real affinity for the machinations of the Cold War era. He wants to introduce it into Britain with mass censorship and threats.”

Pravda

The Corbyn press model would be to nationalise all newspapers, where all editorial decisions would have to go through a central Soviet committee linked to the Labour party.

This is already occurring with the BBC, who after a week of media reports of Corbyn’s spy past had been revealed, had still barely acknowledged the news, and refused to report on it so as to protect their leader and party chief. The BBC is the official voice of the Labour party and supports its soviet ideals with extreme passion.

The offices of the Pravda newspaper were transferred to Moscow on March 3, 1918 when the Soviet capital was moved there. Pravda became an official publication, or “organ”, of the Soviet Communist Party. Pravda became the conduit for announcing official policy and policy changes and would remain so until 1991. Subscription to Pravda was mandatory for state run companies, the armed services and other organizations until 1989.

Other newspapers like the Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, the Sun, the Times, and Express, would be ordered to tow the Labour soviet line or force being shut down.

If Labour comes into power under Comrade Corbyn, many would flee the former nation of Britain and take their business to places where democracy still resides.