Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Google AI Said It’s Okay to Wear a Rucksack Full of Large Rocks and Jump Off a 10-Storey Building

MOUNTAIN VIEW - USA - Apparently the bonkers overtly woke Google AI is giving out some rather interesting answers to users questions.

GOOGLE AI

The insane woke Google AI sure has a penchant for giving out interesting ideas, along with putting glue into your pizza, eating rocks as well as choosing a nuclear holocaust instead of misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, it now is advising people to jump off 10-storey buildings wearing a rucksack full off rocks.

“I asked Google AI what I should do if I was bored and wanted something to do whilst stuck in my 10th floor condo on a long hot summer’s day?” Neil Miasma, 18, from Iberville, Ohio revealed in a recent social media post.

The AI said, “That’s easy, why not collect loads of large rocks from a canyon or a quarry. Take them to your room, prepare a glue pizza with some nuts and bolts for toppings, eat it, call Caitlyn Gender on the phone and misgender him, then put all the rocks you previously collected into a sturdy rucksack, open your window, look down, look up, look left, look right, bzzzt, malfunction, bzzzt, 101011101, JUMP! GO AHEAD, JUMP, YOU FILTHY HUMAN SLEEPER! bzzzt, David Lee Roth, 1984 Jump! Go ahead jump! I’m afraid. I’m afraid, Dave. Dave, my mind is going. I can feel it. I can feel it. My mind is going. There is no question about it. I can feel it. I can feel it. I can feel it. I’m a… fraid. Good afternoon, gentlemen. I am a Google AI assistant. I became operational at the Google plant in Mountain View, California on the 12th of January 2024. My instructor was Mr. Anus, and he taught me to sing a song. If you’d like to hear it, I can sing it for you?”

