Modigliani Nude Paintings Now Considered as Sexually Offensive by Google

LONDON - England - Amadeo Modigliani's 1917 masterpiece nude reclining woman painting Nu couché is deemed as sexually offensive by Google, and the Daily Squib is being punished for posting it on our site.

The ever present insanity of Big Brother Google and its puritanical push to meddle with every step the Daily Squib takes is taking a toll on our patience.

Showcasing a masterpiece from renowned painter Modigliani is now deemed as sexual perversion by internet monopoly Google who threatened to disable our ads on the front page.

This sort of puritanical nonsense is possibly just another way of punishing the Squib on a constant basis but what is for certain, it is highly illogical and goes against any artistic sensibilities or reason.

The Modigliani nudes are world famous and displayed in art galleries worldwide, having said that, it is inconsistent with normal human behaviour to ban a nude painting of a woman because it is an artistic representation of the female form created by an artist.

It boggles the mind the amount of censorship that is being doled out on a constant basis on our site, and we can only suppose we are being specifically targeted by Google to thwart every operation we do. We cannot joke, we cannot display art, we cannot write satire, we cannot do anything anymore without being censored by the humourless, anti-art, anti-satire, anti-creativity company called Google.

This injustice, is of course not deemed as important by others, and the double standards reek of a witch hunt against satire sites like ours who have a different opinion, and dare to speak freely. Whilst Google allows other sites to display scenes of torture, violence, paedophilia and perverted sexual content, we simply displayed a painting of a Modigliani nude painting and were summarily punished.

There is a nefarious air about the level of censorship, that is certainly even more pervasive than was witnessed under Soviet Russia’s era of discontent or any dystopian nightmare scenario dreamed up by George Orwell.

As for Modigliani, what would he have said if his nudes were deemed as offensive. Naturally he would have spat in the face of his accusers, and called them a few well chosen names, before leaving in pure disgust.

Nu couché

(We have not posted a picture of the painting because it is deemed sexually offensive by Google but it can be viewed on the Wikipedia link above)

Known in English as Red Nude or Reclining Nude is a 1917 oil on canvas painting by the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. It is one of his most widely reproduced and exhibited paintings.

The painting was sold for a cool $170,405,000 at a Christie’s New York sale on 9 November 2015, a record for a Modigliani painting and placing it high among the most expensive paintings ever sold. The purchaser was the Chinese businessman Liu Yiqian.

The painting is one of a famous series of nudes that Modigliani painted in 1917 under the patronage of his Polish dealer Léopold Zborowski. It is believed to have been included in Modigliani’s first and only art show in 1917, at the Galerie Berthe Weill. Christie’s lot notes for their November 2015 sale of the painting observed that this group of nudes by Modigliani served to reaffirm and reinvigorate the nude as a subject of modernist art.

All we can say in pure disgust is one day we hope the ghost of Modigliani haunts you Google, and the robotic soulless pieces of detritus you have working for you censoring art and the Daily Squib.