Please Don’t Mention the Post Covid Excess Deaths

LONDON - England - The conglomerate media and government seem to be very quiet about the increase in post covid deaths. Why is that?

There is only silence from the conglomerate media as the grim reaper works his magic through the post covid excess death sheet.

We now not only have to fight off the Putin evil lurking around the corner, as well as the Bank of England and its incessant push to cause more of a deep recession by bankrupting but now, monthly excess deaths are actually higher than the Covid lockdown period.

There are some brave souls who are speaking up, but that’s about it. Do Your Own Research.

Throughout October 2022

An average of 1,564 extra deaths per week

Throughout 2020 it was 315

Throughout 2021 it was 1,322

24,440 non covid deaths since May, 2022