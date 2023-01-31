Why is Pfizer Making Covid Mutations More Deadly?

NEW YORK - USA - Why is pharmaceutical company Pfizer conducting illegal Gain of Function research?

By
Dee Tektiv
-
There is obvious silence from the mainstream media, but this is a serious matter that concerns humanity. The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has been creating Covid mutations that could be leaked like the Wuhan, China virus was leaked from a lab.

The news was discovered after a Project Veritas undercover reporter posed as a gay date for a Pfizer employee identified as Jordan Tristan Walker, director of research and development-strategic operations and mRNA scientific planning.

During the video, Tristan Walker admits that Pfizer is conducting illegal Gain of Function research on the Covid virus. This process essentially involves creating mutations of the virus so that Pfizer can create profitable vaccines to sell in the future when they possibly release the virus.

