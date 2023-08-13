Coincidence? Global Pandemic Exercise Took Place in October 2019

NEW YORK - USA - Just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, a global pandemic exercise took place, meticulously mapping out plans for the event to take place.

The Event 201 global pandemic exercise was hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. This was exactly the time when COVID-19 was spreading in Wuhan, China and in some parts of Europe due to Chinese tourists. The Chinese authorities were covering up infections, and it was only in January/February and March 2020 that events started to escalate as more people fell sick around the globe.

The Event 201 meeting planned everything out meticulously, and was obviously in the works years prior to the Wuhan leak. The agencies and conglomerates at the meeting estimated the deaths of 65 million people, but unfortunately for them the numbers were far less. The official death toll as of now in 2023 is 6,907,147, therefore the Event 201 team have fallen short of their target by 58,092,853.

Of course, there may be discrepancies in the global figures for Covid-19 deaths, mainly because of the secrecy from China during the first phases of the pandemic and throughout its many outbreaks. While the rest of the world were recording huge death tolls, China only recorded 140 or so deaths from Covid.

The Event 201 simulation just before the pandemic hit is not alone with its timing. On September 11, 2001, the National Reconnaissance Office were to conduct a simulation of a terrorist attack involving planes flying into buildings, which was called off when the actual 911 attack took place.

Falling short of their target for the Event 201 plan must have really hurt the team, so now they are most probably planning for a second pandemic with god knows what disease. Could be another Covid-19 mutation/SARS/Bird flu/Ebola, the labs are working on it right now.

During a BBC interview on April 12, 2020, Bill Gates solidly denied there was ever an Event 201 global pandemic exercise and pleaded innocence: “Now here we are. We didn’t simulate this, we didn’t practice, so both the health policies and economic policies, we find ourselves in uncharted territory.”

Based Ron Johnson!🔥 On Covid: “This was all pre-planned by an elite group of people… Event 201… This is very concerning in terms of… what continues to be planned for our loss of freedom… We’re up against a very powerful group of people.” TRUTH Bombs from a US Senator 👀 pic.twitter.com/qeB9hBzP5x — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) August 11, 2023