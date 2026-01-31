Prince Andrew: “Why is it just the Brits in the Epstein files?”

After another tranche of 3 million or so files from the late Epstein have been released, it seems that Prince Andrew is once again in the frame.

“The yanks are getting away with it, whilst it’s only me, Andrew, and Branson in the spotlight of the Epstein Files. Why is it only the Brits mainly?

“It’s okay though, they can release what they want about me, I’ve taken worse. Clinton gets away with it, as do all the other yanks, apart from a bit of Bill Gates nonsense,” Andrew said whilst driving his top of the range Maserati.

According to Andrew, he will always be Prince Andrew.

“What’re they going to do, give me a fucking blood transfusion, removing my blue blood? Fuck orf!”

The Americans will no doubt deflect from their own people with Brit offenders, and this is an understandable process. American former presidents, and politicians, are protected with more voracity than British royals or businessmen who are viewed as easy targets.