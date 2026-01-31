17.7 C
London
Saturday, January 31, 2026
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentPrince Andrew: "Why is it just the Brits in the Epstein files?"
Entertainment

Prince Andrew: “Why is it just the Brits in the Epstein files?”

DUBAI - UAE - Prince Andrew decries why the Epstein files mainly focus on the Brits whilst ignoring the Americans.

Daily Squib
By Aliud pro alio
ai
Prince Andrew - immune

After another tranche of 3 million or so files from the late Epstein have been released, it seems that Prince Andrew is once again in the frame.

“The yanks are getting away with it, whilst it’s only me, Andrew, and Branson in the spotlight of the Epstein Files. Why is it only the Brits mainly?

“It’s okay though, they can release what they want about me, I’ve taken worse. Clinton gets away with it, as do all the other yanks, apart from a bit of Bill Gates nonsense,” Andrew said whilst driving his top of the range Maserati.

According to Andrew, he will always be Prince Andrew.

“What’re they going to do, give me a fucking blood transfusion, removing my blue blood? Fuck orf!”

The Americans will no doubt deflect from their own people with Brit offenders, and this is an understandable process. American former presidents, and politicians, are protected with more voracity than British royals or businessmen who are viewed as easy targets.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Why I had to dump the “Jonah” Commissar Reeves from the China begging trip
Daily Squib
Aliud pro aliohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.