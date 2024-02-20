Meghan Markle Joins Islam

17.7 C
MONTECITO - USA - Meghan Markle has claimed she has joined Islam. It is not yet clear if Harry has joined as well.

By Lucinda Makawari
Meghan Markle has apparently converted to Islam in a final defiant move to distance herself from the Windsor royal family. According to reports from Montecito, Markle will announce her conversion on a special Oprah show televised in April.

Speaking to ABC News, Meghan revealed that she had “finally found peace within herself and with Allah” and was ready to explore this new chapter of her life.

“I want to instil love and peace into the world. From now on I will be known as Mehbooba, and Archie will be Abdullah, and Lilibet as Illiyeen. As for Harry, I will persuade him to convert to Islam as well. His new name I have already chosen for him will be Ekanag.”

Meghan Markle’s spokesman Omid Scobie, who is an Iranian Muslim, suggested the couple convert to Islam as a remembrance for the late Lady Diana, who was about to convert to Islam shortly before she tragically lost her life in a Paris car accident. Her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, the Egyptian-born film magnate, had introduced Lady Diana to the Islamic religion.

Meghan Markle fans all over the social networks went wild at the news and reacted positively.

On Twitter X many of the Sussex fans celebrated the news and congratulated Meghan on her spiritual awakening. One Twitter X user, Jolen34 said “Gosh dayum! This is the best news I heard in ages. I am now going to join Islam and move to Saudi Arabia!” The user received 350,000 likes for her comment.

On Facebook, user Kiwi45 said: “OMG! Meghan really did it. I can’t wait till I see Harry wearing a towel on his head and carrying around a prayer mat”. The comment received 450,000 likes in less than an hour.

 

Story developing

  2. I was baptised Catholic. I am afraid pls some one help me to convert to muslim religion. Where can I go? I am in Glasgow in Scotland.

  3. Shi is such an inspiration for me. The entire Sussex Squad should now revert to Islamic religion. Bless you Meghan we love you!!! XXOOXOXOXOXO

