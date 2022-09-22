EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Identity of Family Mediator Harry Called

WINDSOR - England - EXCLUSIVE! Only on the Squib, we reveal the identity of the family mediator Harry wanted to use on royal family feud.

Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to solve his rift with the rest of the Royal Family, causing Camilla to ‘splutter over her tea’, a royal source has claimed.

“The meeting with Charles and Camilla was extremely awkward causing disbelief and bemusement,” the source revealed, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were late to the meeting which left Charles with just 15 minutes to catch up with his youngest son and daughter-in-law before he had to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle where he stood in for the Queen.

The family friend said: “[Harry] actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”

They added the Queen Consort told the Duke his suggestion was ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and that they would resolve their differences within the family.

So, who was going to be the mediator that Harry would bring along to the royal family?

The source added that the person was a very well-known celebrity in the United States, and great friends of the Sussexes.

After revealing the name of the mediator, it is a certainty that Camilla and Charles, including the rest of the royal family, would collectively splutter into their tea in absolute disbelief.

Et voila…the mediator, Oprah Winfrey.