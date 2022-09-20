One thing that struck most genuine mourners during the Queen’s prolonged funeral ceremony was the sight of Meghan Markle supposedly weeping for the Queen.

Here was a calculating grifter who doesn’t move a finger unless it is worth her while supposedly crying for the dead Queen. Some people were actually fooled by this display, but the majority of folk saw it for what it really was.

“Meghan Markle only cries for herself. Here was a calculating narcissistic grifter who had ordered Harry to ghost the Queen despite the couple being in Britain for their impromptu Netflix visit. She was constantly playing the Queen for a fool, causing the regent great heartache. She would use her children as weapons to get what she wanted, and wilfully withheld contact with the ageing monarch to hurt her for what Meghan perceived she had done wrong. Even though Harry adored his grandma, he was ordered by the harridan to stay away from her and William. Prince Charles even offered a meeting during the most recent visit before the Queen’s death, but Meghan ordered Harry to ghost his own dad as well. She does not understand how these things can be so hard for people with genuine feelings, as Meghan has never had a genuine feeling in her life. Her black, cold heart is only there for monetary success and the acquisition of power,” Rupert Fetherington-Smythe, a celebrated royal historian and commentator, revealed on Sky News.

Meghan’s tears were therefore for herself, as usual. With the death of the Queen, she has lost multiple opportunities to be filmed with a kind old lady who she manipulated with ease in her advancing years.

Netflix executives were scrambling to somehow repair the damage to the ill-fated nonsensical series they had been duped into dishing out millions of dollars, as the sudden death of the Queen means there may be some serious changes to the royal family now that King Charles III is in charge.