Queen Funeral: 14th Row Joe Biden Did Not Know Where He Was

Some would say it was an insult to put Joe Biden in the 14th row for the Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey, however the sentiment was lost by Biden himself.

“He did not know where he was or why he was there. Throughout the service he stared blankly at the head in front of him and did not blink once,” Joe’s wife Jill Biden revealed to MSNBC.

Although Joe Biden is extremely anti-British and has effectively ruined the ‘special relationship’ that used to exist between Britain and America, he still made the effort to jump on a plane to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.

“We heard the news that the Queen of England died. Joe was eating his potato mush and immediately spat out a load over his bib, much to his nurse’s consternation. We then had to tell him that as he was ‘The Big Guy’ in the White House now, he would have to go to the UK to represent the United States of America. It took a lot of persuading, because he’s Irish and keeps on talking about the potato famine of 1845. Then one of Joe’s favourite aides convinced him to go by saying he should pretend he is in Ireland and not in England. At least that way, psychologically, he may be able to handle things better,” Jackie Simona, a White House worker, revealed to CNN.

Besides meddling in Brexit affairs, and always being on the side of the EU, Joe Biden has refused to even acknowledge a trade deal with the USA and Britain. He has gone out of his way to thwart any sort of deal and complains about Britain on a constant basis.

One guest at the Queen’s funeral saw Joe Biden in the 14th row, and was intrigued as to why he and his wife had been put so far away from the front.

“I guess it was revenge by the Limeys for the treatment that Joe had given them over the last two years. He (Joe Biden) was just sitting there with a blank look on his face, like usual. He had this thousand yard stare going, as if he was a lifeless corpse. Sometimes a string of drool would fall from his chapped lips, and Jill would take out her handkerchief to wipe it all away. I did not see him blink once throughout the entire three-hour ceremony.”

Joe Biden’s son Hunter was surprisingly not invited to the wedding despite recent video revelations showing him smoking crack cocaine and having orgies with Russian prostitutes.