You take the HD TV from Paulie Walnuts or else.

As for Big Pussy, it was a sad day when he got whacked on the boat, at least they left his face out of it.

That fuckin’ poison ivy comin’ up during the psychic session sure freaked Paulie out — “fuckin’ queers!”

Just don’t let Paulie talk to you’se when you’re in a fuckin’ coma.

“Stugats!”