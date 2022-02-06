Along Came a Convoy
Biggity, Riggity
Ottawa, Canada
thundered as protesters
rallied there, eh…
Keeping with patterns of
pusillanimity,
Justin—the hoser—was
frightened away.
Whoops
Daffity, Gaffity
W. Goldberg, on
ABC’s program where
five biddies cluck,
uttered some utterly
antihistorical
comments to which we say:
“Oy, what a schmuck.”
Remiss Information
Media, Schmedia:
‘Rogan’s a menace
according to erudite
medical pros!’
Now, it’s been found that those
two-hundred-seventy
“doctors” were mainly just
regular Joes.