Along Came a Convoy

Truck

Biggity, Riggity

Ottawa, Canada

thundered as protesters

rallied there, eh…

Keeping with patterns of

pusillanimity,

Justin—the hoser—was

frightened away.

 

Whoops

Vintage boxer engraving vector illustration

Daffity, Gaffity

W. Goldberg, on

ABC’s program where

five biddies cluck,

uttered some utterly

antihistorical

comments to which we say:

“Oy, what a schmuck.”

 

Remiss Information

doctor

Media, Schmedia:

‘Rogan’s a menace

according to erudite

medical pros!’

Now, it’s been found that those

two-hundred-seventy

“doctors” were mainly just

regular Joes.

 

ClydeAlways.com

 

 

