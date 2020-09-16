Man Says He is Happy to Pay For Vast BBC Salaries

“I am happy to pay for the immensely overpaid BBC salaries to mediocre celebrity personalities who do not deserve a fraction of what they are paid. Gary Lineker £1.8 million per annum, no problem. Zoe Balls, £1.4 million, a drop in the ocean. In fact, I think they all need another massive pay rise.”
Speaking from the Bellevue Mental Hospital in Burnley, the 28-year-old man revealed that he is also the fifth cousin of Napoleon Bonaparte, and regularly talks to alien species from Alpha Centauri.
When asked about how he pays for the licence fee of £157.50 per annum, the man simply shrugged his shoulders, bent over and farted.
The highest paid BBC celebrities in 2020
|Name
|Principal programme
|Lower pay limit
|Upper pay limit
|Gary Lineker
|Men’s football
|£1,750,000.00
|£1,754,999.00
|Zoe Ball
|BBC Radio 2
|£1,360,000.00
|£1,364,999.00
|Graham Norton
|Radio and Television
|£725,000.00
|£729,999.00
|Steve Wright
|BBC Radio 2
|£475,000.00
|£479,999.00
|Huw Edwards
|BBC News at Six / BBC News at Ten
|£465,000.00
|£469,999.00
|Fiona Bruce
|Question Time
|£450,000.00
|£454,999.00
|Vanessa Feltz
|Multiple stations
|£405,000.00
|£409,999.00
|Lauren Laverne
|BBC 6 Music
|£395,000.00
|£399,999.00
|Stephen Nolan
|Multiple stations
|£390,000.00
|£394,999.00
|Alan Shearer
|Men’s football
|£390,000.00
|£394,999.00
|Ken Bruce
|BBC Radio 2
|£385,000.00
|£389,999.00
|Emily Maitlis
|Newsnight
|£370,000.00
|£374,999.00
|Claudia Winkleman
|Radio and Television
|£365,000.00
|£369,999.00
|Andrew Marr
|The Andrew Marr Show
|£360,000.00
|£364,999.00
|Scott Mills
|BBC Radio 1
|£345,000.00
|£349,999.00
|George Alagiah
|BBC News at Six / BBC News at Ten
|£325,000.00
|£329,999.00
|Jeremy Vine
|BBC Radio 2
|£320,000.00
|£324,999.00
|Nicky Campbell
|BBC Radio 5 live
|£300,000.00
|£304,999.00
|Nick Robinson
|Today
|£295,000.00
|£299,999.00
|Laura Kuenssberg
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£290,000.00
|£294,999.00
|Jason Mohammed
|Radio and Sport
|£285,000.00
|£289,999.00
|Jo Whiley
|BBC Radio 2
|£280,000.00
|£284,999.00
|Greg James
|BBC Radio 1
|£275,000.00
|£279,999.00
|Sara Cox
|BBC Radio 2
|£275,000.00
|£279,999.00
|Sophie Raworth
|BBC News at Six / BBC News at Ten
|£275,000.00
|£279,999.00
|Evan Davis
|PM
|£275,000.00
|£279,999.00
|Mishal Husain
|Today
|£265,000.00
|£269,999.00
|Emma Barnett
|BBC Radio 5 live
|£260,000.00
|£264,999.00
|Dan Walker
|News and Sport
|£260,000.00
|£264,999.00
|Tina Daheley
|News and Radio
|£255,000.00
|£259,999.00
|Martha Kearney
|Today
|£255,000.00
|£259,999.00
|Sarah Montague
|World at One
|£250,000.00
|£254,999.00
|Justin Webb
|Today
|£250,000.00
|£254,999.00
|Nick Grimshaw
|BBC Radio 1
|£240,000.00
|£244,999.00
|Jon Sopel
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£235,000.00
|£239,999.00
|Trevor Nelson
|BBC Radio 2
|£220,000.00
|£224,999.00
|Jeremy Bowen
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£220,000.00
|£224,999.00
|Kirsty Wark
|Newsnight
|£215,000.00
|£219,999.00
|Mary Berry
|Television
|£215,000.00
|£219,999.00
|Clive Myrie
|BBC News Channel
|£215,000.00
|£219,999.00
|Louise Minchin
|BBC Breakfast
|£215,000.00
|£219,999.00
|Victoria Derbyshire
|Victoria Derbyshire
|£215,000.00
|£219,999.00
|Katya Adler
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£210,000.00
|£214,999.00
|Fergal Keane
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£205,000.00
|£209,999.00
|Amol Rajan
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£205,000.00
|£209,999.00
|Jermaine Jenas
|Men’s football
|£200,000.00
|£204,999.00
|Sue Barker
|Tennis
|£200,000.00
|£204,999.00
|Naga Munchetty
|BBC Breakfast
|£195,000.00
|£199,999.00
|John McEnroe
|Tennis
|£195,000.00
|£199,999.00
|Simon Jack
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£190,000.00
|£194,999.00
|Charlie Stayt
|BBC Breakfast
|£190,000.00
|£194,999.00
|Mark Easton
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£185,000.00
|£189,999.00
|Gabby Logan
|Multiple Sports
|£185,000.00
|£189,999.00
|Reeta Chakrabarti
|BBC News Channel
|£180,000.00
|£184,999.00
|Rachel Burden
|BBC Radio 5 live
|£175,000.00
|£179,999.00
|Andrew Neil
|The Andrew Neil Show
|£170,000.00
|£174,999.00
|James Naughtie
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£170,000.00
|£174,999.00
|Jonathan Agnew
|Cricket
|£170,000.00
|£174,999.00
|Nihal Arthanayake
|BBC Radio 5 live
|£170,000.00
|£174,999.00
|Annie Mac
|BBC Radio 1
|£170,000.00
|£174,999.00
|John Pienaar
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£165,000.00
|£169,999.00
|Ben Brown
|BBC News Channel
|£165,000.00
|£169,999.00
|Orla Geurin
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£160,000.00
|£164,999.00
|Simon McCoy
|BBC News Channel
|£160,000.00
|£164,999.00
|Shaun Keaveny
|BBC 6 Music
|£160,000.00
|£164,999.00
|Carrie Gracie
|BBC News Channel
|£155,000.00
|£159,999.00
|Faisal Islam
|On-air editors and correspondents
|£155,000.00
|£159,999.00
|Clara Amfo
|BBC Radio 1
|£155,000.00
|£159,999.00
|Clare Balding
|Multiple Sports
|£155,000.00
|£159,999.00
|Adrian Chiles
|BBC Radio 5 live
|£155,000.00
|£159,999.00
|Carolyn Quinn
|Westminster Hour
|£150,000.00
|£154,999.00
|Mary Ann Hobbs
|BBC 6 Music
|£150,000.00
|£154,999.00
|Steve Lamacq
|BBC 6 Music
|£150,000.00
|£154,999.00
|Joanna Gosling
|BBC News Channel
|£150,000.00
|£154,999.00
|Jane Hill
|BBC News Channel
|£150,000.00
|£154,999.00
|Mark Chapman
|Multiple Sports
|£245,000.00
|£249,999.00