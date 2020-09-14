Former Prince Harry Shows Off His Californian Garden

CALIFORNIA - USA - Former Prince Harry was filmed on Sunday walking around his Californian garden as he spoke of his joy of moving to his new mansion in the hills.

One always loves a Sunday stroll in one’s Californian garden, and former Prince Harry is no exception as he was filmed enjoying the splendour of his new mansion yesterday.

“I come out here to my beautiful Californian garden to enjoy nature first hand and get my thoughts together, plus it gets me away from the demands I have to listen to all day long. Over here is a bush of some sorts, it looks very exotic, something that would not be found in England. There are also no grouse or deer to shoot here, but those are long gone days for me,” the former prince sniffed.

Nearby, as the camera pans around the heavy orange haze, there is only the sound of crackling, much like is heard in a fireplace.

“As you can see, the view from here is wonderful, it is a sort of smoky orange colour, haven’t seen the sun in weeks, funnily enough, my hair seems to blend into the orange smoke very well. The other day I was sauntering in the garden and Meghan came out looking for me because she had more demands, but I stood right in front of her in silence, and she walked past. Jolly good camo I say.”

During filming, a large cinder floats down and starts a small fire.

“Pedro, Pedro! Fire! Fire! Aqua! Fasto! Arriba, arriba, andale!”

“Si, señor Harry! I getta water for fire put out!”

“Good man! Look at him toddle off like that.”