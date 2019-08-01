Here at the Squib, you can’t say we don’t look after our readers, what with free, Exclusive Iraq hotels, Thai cave trips, Middle Eastern getaways and even free stays at an Ebola star rated hotel.

Thousands of prizes are being released as you read this, and you too can enjoy lazy summer nights in the beautiful American city of Baltimore, recommended highly by President Donald Trump himself.

We are giving away exclusive holidays that will make you appreciate the good things in life, like flushing toilets, and the ability to walk down a street without being peppered with bullets.

Baltimore, is a city which showcases America’s Democrat party values of progressiveness, where murder and corruption are encouraged, drug dealing, faeces ridden streets, rats everywhere and education is kept at the dumbest level for all. This beautiful city, is populated mostly by really nice people who will go to great lengths to make your stay permanent.

Holidaymakers who do survive the two-week ordeal will be given a medal to commemorate their experience.

To win a free trip to Baltimore simply send over a postcard with your name and address to BALTIMORE COMP, P.O. BOX 243, LONDON, WC1 6DA, UNITED KINGDOM.

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT IN ANY WAY RESPONSIBLE FOR LOSS OF LIFE, LIMBS OR VALUABLES DURING YOUR TRIP. WE ADVISE HOLIDAYMAKERS TO WRITE A WILL BEFORE EMBARKING ON YOUR HOLIDAY. BULLET PROOF VESTS, HEAVY MACHINE GUNS, GRENADE LAUNCHERS, HIRED MERCENARIES AND ARMOURED PERSONNEL VEHICLES ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE HOLIDAYMAKER.