The Duchess of Sussex’s personal handmaiden rushed into her boudoir the other day in full flight.

“Ma’am, there is serious news I must reveal to you of the highest urgency. It pertains to the whores of Bristol. Yes, ma’am. They are starving. In fact, they do not even have enough money to buy the simplest of vittles.”

The duchess pondered for a moment, then said “I have an idea..”

“Let them eat banana. Oh, and bring me a sharpie too.”