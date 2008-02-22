Home | Most Popular | Scientists Prove Jesus Walked with Dinosaurs

Scientists Prove Jesus Walked with Dinosaurs

By Moses Rosenberg 22/02/2008 05:51:00

Jesus riding a dinosaur

PETERSBURG – Kentucky – A panel of prominent scientists and paleontologists have discovered new groundbreaking evidence that Jesus walked with dinosaurs.

Jesus and his disciples walked with dinosaurs 2000 years ago and the earth and universe are only 10,000 years old.

Independent scientists funded by the Christian Neocon Church of Kentucky have also discovered that Adam and Eve wore fashionable garments given by God. This goes against the grain of the popular belief that they wore leaves over their genitalia in the garden of Eden.

These are just some of the myriad of facts which have now been discovered to be true by the scientists working in tandem with archeologists all over America.

Evolution Myth

Professor Alan Johnsons from the University of Mobile, Alabama says: “Blasphemers and evolutionists deny the fact that humans and dinosaurs coexisted. This is not the true Christian path that God and Jesus wrote about.

“Children and adults outside of America are indoctrinated with the false ‘belief’ that man did not co-exist with dinosaurs starting from early childhood with books that teach it.  It’s reinforced in their school systems, the media and the entertainment industry.

“God wrote in the bible that he created humans and dinosaurs on the same day. Jesus walked and talked with dinosaurs. He even had one as a pet sometimes – an Agilisaurus which he kept in his carpentry workshop. We have eyewitness accounts and scientific evidence about this, folks, and it’s all in the Bible.”

The scientific study was not only all encompassing with profound discoveries in three continents, but also took over twenty years of research to finally come up with definitive answers to everything.

George W Bush has even been named patron of the creationist movement and was last year honoured at Kentucky Fry University with a Masters in Young Earth Studies.

The University at Kentucky Fry has also discovered dinosaur footprints dated 2000 years ago alongside the footprints of man. This incredible discovery alone is enough to cement the theory.

It is hardcore discoveries like this and a dinosaur claw mark on the Turin Shroud which have proved evolutionists are wrong in every way.

More Great Bible Facts

– Jesus had pale white skin with blonde hair and blue eyes and this endeared him to his pet Agilisaurus.

– There is evidence to suggest that Jesus and his disciples had mullet haircuts.

– The disciples of the messiah would often travel on the backs of large flying dinosaurs similar to the Rhambphorhynchus Anurognathus on their way to the sea of Galilee. The large flying reptile Pterosaurs are also mentioned from the teachings of the lord Jesus Christ himself when speaking with Nicodemus (Jn. 3:14).

– Noah’s Ark carried many dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Brachiosaurus as well as tiny insects and bugs.

– Adam saved Eve from being eaten by a Carnotaurus one day and was rewarded with intercourse. This is how the human race initially multiplied.

– Only Americans who believe in Jesus walking with dinosaurs will be taken up to be with him and all his friends in heaven when the Rapture comes.

According to a 2001 Gallup poll, about 59% of Americans believe that “God created humans and dinosaurs pretty much in their present form at one time within the last 10,000 years or so.”

Another 27% believe that “human beings have developed over millions of years from less advanced forms of life, but God guided this process.” Only 14% believe that “human beings have developed over millions of years from less advanced forms of life, but God had no part in this process.”

Don’t forget to visit the Creation Museum in Kentucky which realistically brings the pages of the Bible to life. Designed by a former Universal Studios exhibit director, the museum is an informative haven for the whole family.

    Independent scientists funded by the Christian Neocon Church

    Understanding your delusion

    There is not a single piece of empirical evidence showing that God is real. There is a mountain of evidence showing that God is imaginary. God falls into the same category as Leprechauns. God is a completely imaginary, mythological being that springs from human imagination.

    In other words, Christianity is a delusion. Religion in general is a delusion.

    I understand that the word “delusion” is uncomfortable. However, it is the correct word in the English language to use. The dictionary defines “delusion” in the following way:

    A false belief strongly held in spite of invalidating evidence. [ref]
    The invalidating evidence is all around us. Chances are that you have known it for many years, but you have been unable to face the reality of the situation. In Chapter 27 we will discuss why it is so terrifying to face reality.

    If it is so obvious that God is imaginary, then why might half of the American population profess belief in God? We have asked this question throughout the book because the whole situation is profoundly strange. Why would we, as a species, create all of this mythology and nonsense over and over again through the millennia? We must do it for a reason.

    If we can understand the reasons and deal with them rationally rather than through the silliness and mythology that is religion, we actually can do ourselves a great deal of good.

    http://whywontgodhealamputees.com/

  • elijah

    The weak cannot believe only the strong believe in something that you cant see. That’s called faith right there bitches

    • Michael Hetzer

      what about kids that believe there are monsters under their beds?

    • Roy Walker

      It is called DUMB_ARSE.

  • cliff ellis

    I am a Christian and even I can see the humor in this. Yes there are some really weird and nutty people in Christianity that will be greatly offended. There are also some weird and nutty people in the scientific community of which I am one of THOSE people as well. Christianity and science are not mutually exclusive. In fact Christianity and science work very well together. God is after all the one who created all these wonderful things that scientist figure out over time.

  • Ezra Tank

    Dinosaurs would have EATEN Jesus and his disciples. There is a reason dinosaurs weren’t mentioned in the Bible. Humans hadn’t discovered their fossils yet. Had we the brain washing authors of the Bible would have included them in their fairytale.

    Hopefully someday people will wake up (long after I’m gone unfortunately) and realize John Lennon was correct when he wrote:

    Imagine there’s no heaven
    It’s easy if you try
    No hell below us
    Above us only sky
    Imagine all the people
    Living for today…

    • graent

      NOOOO because the dinos were herbivors. All their long sharp teeth were to aid them in eating those delicious apples.

  • tommy

    Wtf …total retards. Christianity is a plague on this planet and it’s slowly destroying itself think GOD!

  • bartonim

    How does one go about enrolling as a student at Kentucky Fry University? I’d really like to find out the Colonel’s secret recipe! I’ll bet, oh! I’ll just best Jesus had something to do with those herbs and spices!

  • Calvin Leong

    Each religion has it’s purpose, this “god” is an entity that it used to correct us, it’s the same with talking a tree. You can’t just point out from a book people write years ago. There are other religions who said they create the world, and what do we do? This is religion, not something you can rely with science, use your bible to teach bad students not to correct science that you can really believe it if you perform a simple experiment. Next day you see Buddhist pointing dinosaurs are made out of flowers.

  • Janne Andersson

    2013 and people still live in the dark ages. Is there an other planet that i could move to.

  • baller billy

    ******* retartded. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlR6emdNk6Q
    the link pretty much explains it all. Evolution is real. Dinosaurs aren't fake.,…..

  • Seems Legit

    The Universe has encountered a problem and needs to close. We are sorry for the inconveinience. If the error persists, please contact your local drug dealer, or send an error report to God.

  • sooz

    Holy … cow! Has the "sapiens" in Homo sapiens been chucked altogether?
    I can't believe the ridiculous statements, silly arguments and hopeless replies around here.

  • jess

    A friend of mine posted this on FB too. I was reading further for these interesting findings up until I read the "amazing biblical facts" did I suspect humor. Sure enough, this website is dedicated to satire. I had a great laugh.

  • Larry Miller

    Whenever you have to choose between provable science and unprovable mythology, choose the science.

  • Lit_Reflex

    Religion is retarded. It amazes me that people can encounter so much false information in the bible and still believe in god.

  • Chad Johnson

    Where is the science? I must have missed it.

    it's advisable for you to see this ↓

    http://www.aaas.org/news/press_room/evolution/qanda.shtml

  • Gene Poole

    Thanks, but I'll be staying on this side – if this side is the side that still believes in the scientific method and lets me believe what I want.

  • James Albright

    AND YOU HAVE PROOF OF EVOLUTION??? There is no proof of it. The Bible is proof of God's word you will find the answer to his message once you pass on to the other side. Darwin was a fraud and just because a scientist says something does not make it right or explain the spirit of God.

  • Dan

    To be fair, the satire is so close to the real thing. I had to research the site just to be sure.

  • Dave

    …because it wasn't! Even many Christian theologians accept that the world wasn't created 4500 years ago and that people who take that seriously are very ignorant and have ignored all the provable science. But hey, I know logic and evidence won't interest you.

    • leo

      Many christian theologians may accept that, but at the expense of disagreeing with their own bibles. Aside from the obviously literal story of creation, literal days (there was morning and evening, then a second day etc) there are the bloodlines from adam to christ complete with dates of death.

    This article made my day! lol 😀

  • billbo72

    "This article is the saddest attempt to explain something I have ever seen."

    What's sad is that so many of you don't realize that this is satire. And you call the author a retard? No wonder so many people are theists; the world is full of idiots…

    This is the greatest article I have ever had the pleasure of reading.

    The ignorance of some religious fundamentalists and young earth creationists is sad. People should learn to question what is presented in front of them, and the evidence clearly supports evolutionary theory.

    Religion is a big pile of crock.

  • Taylor Pope

    Ok, well, someone didn't do their homework correctly, and went to a place where mistakes flourish. There are a plethora of things wrong with this article, and it should be terminated.

    1. The Author did not provide Scriptural references
    2. "Eye Witness?", I don't remember anything about that in Scripture.
    3. Where did the mullets even come in?! It is irrelevant information, and frankly is a very retard statement. (No offense)
    4. Why does George Bush even need to be brought into this? That proved nothing.
    5. Of course Jesus had a pet, He created everything! But to say that He had a specific kind, be cause He had blond hair and blue eyes? Are you trying to make Him a Hitler kid? The picture you put up is even refuting the fact!
    6. You said you had Biblical and Scientific "Proof", and you didn't say anything about it!

    This article is the saddest attempt to explain something I have ever seen.

  • Fisheswithfeet

    HAHAHAHAHAHA! A Christian friend of mine posted this on FB. Oh the stupidity is painful to watch, yet hilarious. Good fucking grief, people.

    • Roy Walker

      I have a dinosaur in my church.

  • Watta

    Internet….where religions came to die

  • Aju

    Why should- Adam save Eve from being eaten by a Carnotaurus which was created by jesus. Did jesus create a man eater. Or that animal wont listen jesus words or did jesus told the animal to eat Eve

  • Jerome

    "God wrote in the bible that he created humans and dinosaurs on the same day."

    Please, for the love of God, provide me with a direct line citation to where this sentiment is even remotely expressed in the Book of Genesis or whatever Bible you're reading.

    Thank you.

  • chaostheory

    Muslims actually don't believe that dinosaurs coexisted with humans at all…. And I don't believe that many Jews or Christians do either. We believe in the same prophets, same God, and same Holy texts, but we definitely do not share the belief that the world was created only 10000 yrs ago. Dinosaurs existed on Earth before man. I'm sorry if I offend anyone's beliefs, you are all entitled to your beliefs, but I believe that science is definitely a good thing. It helps to get humans thinking and discovering new ideas. We can barely prove many things (like all the theories), but it makes for an interesting read and who knows who is right in the end (besides God, if you all believe).

  • Juni

    Science just produces lies and creates non truths that are not applicable to Biblical scriptures. We must preach to the people so that the do not believe the lies that the earth is millions of years old. How can the earth be millions of years old if it was only created by God in seven days 4500 years ago.

  • Totally normal

    I don't want to live on this planet anymore.

  • koo

    Yes, dinosaurs exist even today, in Lake Tele (Congo)

  • L K Tucker

    Schools should teach the scientific method. Neither evolution nor creationism will withstand scientific scrutiny.

    The theory of evolution is based on using scientific methods to gather information but then the understanding of what that evidence means is clouded by personal beliefs of the researchers.

    One well known theory is that since whales have pelvic bones they must have walked on land then returned to the ocean. Nonsense! All the whales pelvic bones mean is that the DNA strands which instruct the creation of those bones is turned on in certain whales, … nothing more.

    This bias is present in all scientific study.

  • Norman

    Jesus bless you..

  • Willy Waver

    Don't put down entire states. It's as stupid – and as hateful – as putting down an entire race or people. You should be ashamed. What's more, you're a poor advertisement for the educational institutions in whatever state you studied in.

  • ~O~

  • Vin

    I also hate it when people say 'aliens did it' when presented with particularly skilful stonework…..why can't we give our predecessors some credit…..I mean, when you spend your entire life without modern convenience or distractions and you are surrounded by rocks, you'd get pretty damn good at making stuff out of stone after a lifetime of practice and no TV….Why can't we humans give our forebears some credit? It a failure of imagination…..yeah …'god did it' or 'aliens did it' ….yeah ….that MUST be how it happened…right? Its a pity idiocy isn't always terminal or else these people would remove themselves from the gene pool and do the rest of humanity a favour, as we don't seem to be able to progress until these idiots stop holding us all back

  • Jean

    They kinddin', right ?

  • Polo

    A lot of Christians actually do believe that evolution is God's intelligent design mechanism.

  • Don

    I been to the Creation museum and it tells the story of Jesus, Adam and Eve. I want everyone to go too so they can see it for themselve and undestand how the Bible works. Praisebe to Jesus.

    I pray for you.

  • PedoPope

    You don't need a brain to be religious.

  • Richard Read

    Christians, Jews, and Islam believe that the world is only six thousand years old. These people are not entitled to have an opinion on matters of paleontology due to the age of their religion in contrast to prehistoric man. How can they even imagine what was like fifteen thousand years ago (before their religious existed) as as a man drew a beautiful horse on a wall. I can't believe these religious people are given a forum for their insanity. The belief that Jesus was God is utter nonsense. It pains me that Christians don't respect prehistoric mans contributions to modern mans existence. To twist prehistoric events to cater to their mythology should stir feelings of rage towards these idiots. Prehistoric man deserves more respect then the religions of the past twenty thousand years. Yes, I have utter contempt for the religions that I mentioned, and anyone who has any idea of how prehistoric man lived should also.

  • marvin

    is this where all the raptor jesus jokes comes from

  • Jerry Mandering

    OMG! This is hilarious. Even funnier is some of the comments from the creationists retards that don't realize this is satire. Keep up the good work.

  • Dr. Aaron

    Jami, while I appreciate your unintelligible gobbly-gook, anyone with the literacy skills required to read the bible knows that carbon dating is just made up by heathen evolutionists. Not only did Jesus have pet dinosaurs, but we, as crazy ass whackos can make up any shit we want about Jesus and say it's all a matter of interpretation. In fact, I just realized that Jesus is in fact half dinosaur…he was not immaculately concieved, he was the progeny of Mary and her pet Agilisaurus. So yes, technically, Mary was a virgin, but only because as we all know, bestiality doesn't count.

  • Suzanne

    Being in the middle of studying the bible and matching events up with science. The above statement that the world and universe is only 12,000 yrs old is wrong, according to the chronology of the bible, the universe and the earth is 48,036 yrs old, but according to scientists, the universe and the world are in excess of 4.4 billion yrs old.
    Also, according to the bible, firstly Adam and Eve made coverings for their private parts using leaves, then it was god that made them full garments to cover them up.
    Plus, there is no mention in the bible of dinosaurs, so god did not create man and dinosaurs on the same day.
    There are many other un-truths within the Bible. So please, do not take it on board, look for the truth yourselves and I know you will find the answers.
    take care all

  • Fatoomsh

    You know, if you god guys wanna see real miracles and I mean the real thing, you ought to catch Penn & Teller in Vegas sometime. Boy, that catching the bullet in the teeth thing? I'll never figure how they do that. My dog is was good at catchin' frizbees 'n stuff, but even he ended up with his face blown off when we tried it at home.

  • mosreg

    Please join the Creationist Fellowship http://www.creationist.org/

    The truth is in the Bible and the Glory of Jesus our savior shall set you all free. Amen

  • Elise

  • Anonymous

    "Adam saved Eve from being eaten by a Carnotaurus one day and was rewarded with intercourse. This is how the human race initially multiplied."

    Do you think Adam put Eve in danger on purpose just to get some action?

  • dontwannabeanamericanidiot

    I even heard that St-Paul got fucked in the ass by a giant Allosaurus, hence his problem with sex and gay marriage.

  • Rob

    Moses Rosenberg needs serious medication

  • BillG1224

    You know what's really scary? is when people cannot recognize satire when they see it.

  • cathy

    Scientific method fail…

  • Jami

    Actually, Carbon14 lasts in an organism for 50,000 years, which is not consistent with the Bible. Raw, i.e. uncalibrated, radiocarbon ages are usually reported in radiocarbon years "Before Present" (BP), "Present" being defined as AD 1950. Such raw ages can be calibrated to give calendar dates. The calibrated carbon gives the result for 50,000+ years. When plants fix atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) into organic material during photosynthesis they incorporate a quantity of 14C that approximately matches the level of this isotope in the atmosphere. After plants die or they are consumed by other organisms (for example, by humans or other animals) the 14C fraction of this organic material declines at a fixed exponential rate due to the radioactive decay of 14C. Comparing the remaining 14C fraction of a sample to that expected from atmospheric 14C allows the age of the sample to be determined.

  • Ryah

    Cool, so there is evidence. So …. what IS the evidence?

  • Cleve

    …give it up folks….a rapturous applause….for Dino who slew 5 gladiators this day…. Romans 13 :8

  • Falon

    These religious quacks get crazier and crazier, they keep talking about proof but never produce any! lmfao how sad it is that adults believe in a space god in this day and age. they keep saying the University of Alabama and Kentucky like these are important places, anybody worth a damn did not attend college in Alabama or Kentucky so why are you bragging about your bullshit hypothesis which has 0 proof from your backwoods University? You want the whole world to know your completely insane? George W. Bush got an honorary degree cuz he is too stupid to get a real one his daddy didnt pay for, oh and having him as your spokesperson in nothing to brag about, now go back to your brother husbands and sister wives and talk about your space god while the rest of us laugh at you!! Lmfao!!! Unreal!

  • rob

    Many people are under the false impression that carbon dating proves that dinosaurs and other extinct animals lived millions of years ago. What many do not realize is that carbon dating is not used to date dinosaurs.

    The reason? Carbon dating is only accurate back a few thousand years. So if scientists believe that a creature lived millions of years ago, then they would need to date it another way.

    But there is the problem. They assume dinosaurs lived millions of years ago (instead of thousands of years ago like the bible says). They ignore evidence that does not fit their preconceived notion.

    Read more here: http://www.dinosaursinthebible.com/

  • ateobolivia

    Se imaginan a dinosaurios conviviendo con las especies de animales que ahora conocemos?????, se hubieran extinguidos los "leones" antes que los dinosaurios….este es un articulo seudo científico y estupido.

  • frank

    velocirapture……

  • Leigh

    Jesus always looks so great in photos.

  • sibs

    OMG what a waste of time, get a hobby or something…

  • Jared

    There is evidence of dinosaurs in the Bible ( Job 41:1-41:34, Psalm:74, Job 40:15-24). Science can only go as far as human understanding, even Dante Alighieri knew that (Read the Inferno). With that in mind, we cannot possibly ignore the fact that there are some things we will never know about. This beautiful world is not 'beautiful' if it is meaningless; if it just popped into existance. According to your standards, we might as well do wicked things, because we "are just mammals." Christianity does not justify the wickedness that people commit, people do. A perfect example is your very understanding of the concept of morality. You have been deluded by your own personal judgement on people, it is time for you to wake up. Moral-godlessness isn't possible. Case closed.

  • anonymous coward

    "… taken up with him when the Rapture comes."

    Shouldn't this read "when the Raptor comes"?
  • Anonymous

    Friggin hilarious…

  • Dan

    Rhambphorhynchus Anurognathus should be Rhambphorhynchus anurognathus. Otherwise, it seems accurate.

  • Kenneth Lane

    One must wonder what the agenda of the writer of this article entails. Is it just the usual fleecing of the stupid of religions or does this monster have even deeper evil in mind for mankind?

    Moses Rosenberg?————-darn if that doesn't sound like a cross nailer to me———

  • JimBawb

    You are right. Muslims are not human. They are slightly evolved monkeys. Even the European Muslims. And Germans are really Hessians and kill babies. And Japanese are Japs and eat human guts. And Mexicans are dumb and steal your jobs. And Southerners are all rednecks and lynch colored people. And Italians are greasy pig-humpers. And the French are cowards.

    And Americans are stupid, racist, mass murdering nits.

  • Bill

    Moses Rosenbeag sounds far, far, out. He says its all in the Bible that Jesus walked with dinosaurs but doesn't tell us where to find it in the Bible. I am now on my fifth time reading through the Bible and I have not found any where that Jesus walked with dinosaurs. I wounder what Bible is he reading?

  • fábio de oliveira ribeiro

    Jesus is not the American prophet that transformed fearsome T-Rex in inoffensive herbivores?

  • Bill the Butcher

    A DAY IN THE LIFE OF DINO JESUS

    Today, Horny, My favourite Medusaceratops, came to Me with an expression of acute suffering on her face. My Super-Omnipotence instantly diagnosed her problem – she had eaten too many of the green apples hanging from old Annas the priest’s trees. With a roar of Holy Rage, I instantly withered the trees root and branch, for I had planned to ride Horny to Calvary to decide the most dramatic artist’s angles for depicting the crucifixion I was arranging for Myself, and with her bellyache she could not walk that far. And my Father forbade Me to heal Horny, for in her suffering His glories would be manifest to the world.

    Leaving Horny to her colic, I whistled for Growler, My trusty Giganotosaurus, who was off in a corner snacking quietly on a Camarasaurus I’d created for him. Still licking his lips, he came walking slowly over, so slowly that I decided that he needed more energetic food. Accordingly, on the way to Jerusalem, I allowed him to browse on some random passers by, useless Pharisees and Sadducees for the most part.

    I had a problem at the public gates; apparently the Pilate tyranny had declared that the city was a dino-free zone, as some kind of public safety measure, of all the ludicrous excuses. Seething, I was tempted to proceed within to the Temple and drive out the money-changers and pigeon-sellers who had undoubtedly put the dictator up to it, but the time wasn’t ripe yet – My agent said the network negotiations for covering the crucifixion hadn’t been finalised. So I contended myself with merely turning all goats and sheep in the city to Procompsognathuses and Bambiraptors. Take that, Pilate!

    While riding away from the walls, Growler’s vast appetite not even nearly sated, I saw John the Baptist riding around on a mangy little Maiasaurus. Since my Super-Omnipotence immediately informed Me that Growler wished to dine on the scruffy little half-grown creature, I requested the Baptist to dismount and give over his beast; instead of merely obeying Me, the madman began – once again – to pull at the straps of My sandals, until I was obliged to kick him away.

    “Has thy head grown weary of being attached to thy neck?” I enquired. “Should I divinely inspire Salome to take matters into her hands already?”

    “It’s just that,” he whined, “whenever I get a mount, one of Your dinosaurs eats it. Lord, I’m sick of walking everywhere.”

    “Last time, I created a Ankylosaurus for you to ride on. None of my mounts could eat such a craggy armoured monster. Where is it?”

    “”Yon beast was too slow and stupid, Lord. Lord, can you not give me something…inedible, and faster? I would like to reach where I’m going in less than half a lifetime, after all.”

    So I gave him a Kentrosaurus. But you know what? I’m sure he’ll be whining about all the spines on its back.

    You just can’t please some people, even if you’re Dino Jesus.

  • Bill the Butcher

    Hell, I walked with dinosaurs. Prove that I didn't. Can you,huh? No? There you are,that proves I did.

  • Albert Jungers

    Why is Jesus shown in skirts, or are those his Klan robes?

  • Lisa Lirones (Louanne Lee)

    As a Scientologist I am so glad that someone has finally come out and admitted that Jesus loved dinosaurs and kept one as a pet. I've said all along that L. Ron was right when he said "Dinosaurs were always made to be our ally in the war against the evil galactic war lord Xenu.". I am a card-carrying member of the Flat Earth Society and have personally seen the evidence that all space activity is filmed in a studio. The CIA rents the high-security facilities at Gold Base (Riverside County, California) and hundreds of Scientology prisoners work around the clock each day to ensure that the world will be fed a non-stop pablum of "space" photos.

    Now that the truth is out about the dinosaurs, (Fred and Barney tried to show you years ago in their "fictional" show, it wasn't safe back then to just come out and say it like it is now) I fully expect the walls of society to come tumbling down as Christians finally realize L. Ron was the Messiah and will return for them on a DC3 (this time sans nuclear bombs) to take them off this earth just before it implodes taking all sinners and non believers to another planet prepared especially for them with a nice warm lake of fire, marshmallows, and cubenis.

  • Satanas Luciferi

    It seems that most overly zealous people have forgotten to grow a sense of humor…

  • J.Decena

    i personally believe this. i saw this in my dream, Jesus will be back with the dinosaurs and save us from our sins.

  • brian

    yeah I truly believe this, my friend Vlad Erdal prays 3 times a day although he personally hasn't got a dinasour I am sure if did have one, people would truely believe in him and follow him. I already worship him as he is so pure. My dad plays hunt the sausage with him and me and my friend chippy, chippy doesn't like playing though.sometimes we have to tie chippy down, Sunday is the best day as my dad has to read the scriptures in church, afterwards we all play naked twister. Hail God is great and merciful.
    Can you catch a sexual disease by drinking grown up weee wees ?
    Brian

  • rightsaid

    If you were a scientist you would KNOW that consensus doesn't equate to proof.

  • open your eyes!!

    wow!…. its almost scary how different human mindsets can be, to think in this day there are still people like yourselves who to a certain degree have some intelligence, yet actually believe there is a god. let alone jesus, and let alone the fucking pterodactyl riding apostles???
    its impressive the lengths people will go to try and hang onto their silly beliefs, to actually say the earth is only 10,000 years old? once science proves that wrong american christian scientists make a fucking walt disney style theme park thing, where you can go and see jesus standing with robotic dinosaurs… "gee look honey theres jesus, and wait, there's a dinosaur!? hallelujah! hard proof this is what it used to be like back in the day!"….are you FUCKING SERIOUS!!??
    i try to understand religious people, but some of the horrific ways people have hidden behind or used their religion as an excuse for sickening violence, war, raping little kids and ruining their lives…. the list is endless.

    i wish people would open their eyes, and see that these stories, written by other humans who are long dead, plagiarized from many religions long before that, written on the walls of the pyramids etc, were written in oder to answer the hard questions that we now have the actual scientific answers for, and try and make people live their lives more peacefully and happily.
    unfortunately that didnt work, look at the mess the world is in today.

    forget these stupid stories and start living a moral godless life, take responsibility for who and what we are. mammals who at the moment are completely fucking up this beautiful world.

    WAKE UP!!!!!!!

  • Can I just say I've never read anything so ridiculous in all my life (and I've lived for over 2000 years). Honestly, people seem to forget that when I was on earth I hung around with tramps and prostitutes, not dinosaurs. The Old Testament is mostly made up, you know. The world wasn't made in 7 days but people were so dumb back then they would believe anything you told them. The scientists are right I'm afraid, my Father isn't THAT clever.

    PS: The pope is the antichrist. That is all.

  • Jacob

    I am a Christian and I am very good with science. And I hate to break it to you but over half of scientists admitted in a poll that there had to be a higher being responsible for the creation of the universe. This only proves it.

  • Jacob

    Jesus loves you.

  • Jacob

    Hey you shouldn't judge them you know how scientists can be and so does God. Any wrong testimonies would be forgiven I would think. I LOVE JESUS!!!!! HALLELUJAH!! AMEN! 😀

  • Jacob

    Hey, it's a good thing they believe. Because of his mercy God won't judge them cause he knows how scientists can be and you shouldn't either! I LOVE JESUS!!!

  • Angela

    None is this is biblical nor does it make any sense to anyone with half a brain. Nice story. Where did you do your research? You should make movie or something with an imagination like this. I really hope for your sake you figure it out some day. But then, maybe you are one of the ones created for wrath. That would be sad, but God can do what ever he wants!

  • You are so wrong

    what are you saying Who made up this crap?

  • Go Along Jones

    Wonderfully insightful and well documented research. The bibliography and the copious footnotes were truly convincing. I have visited the museum and I believe that it contains the finest and most complete collection of equine coprolites known to man. Powerful.

    • Anna Sefalik

      “equine coprolites” indeed!
      Inspired. Thank you!

  • ch.gopi

    does god really walkingwith dinosaurs when did it happen.is there any proof for it in holy bible.

  • James Randolph

    There is scientific proof that the earth is flat (the moon landing was staged) and that we were also seeded by an alien race.

    We need to factor these elements of truth as well. Why doesn’t Fox News cover this? I cannot trust Fox News anymore after all these years.

  • Darwin

    Ok folks I understand you have your beliefs but you also have a mind and while god may be your saviour, man is your brother and are you not supposed to provide help and love to the lost? Yet all i hear is the liars shall burn in hell. Why is someone a liar when using Carbon Dating, a process which holds constant in the break down of any material. Material which god has created and thus himself created the scientific process. Use the love of the bible to help improve your live’s and those of others not to perch yourself on a holy pedestal while telling everyone else they are wrong and deserve to burn. Show us why you are correct and if you can’t without simply referencing a bible quote or providing vague unproved information don’t be surprised when the curiosity god gave us makes us

  • tim

    LOLS IT WAS A JESUSSARUS REX THAT TERRORIZED FLORIDA

  • Brendo007

    Where do you get your facts from? I think that the idea that the earth and universe are the same age let alone only 10 000 years old is a load of rubbish.. It doesnt surprise me that scientists funded by a church would find church-related results and facts that promote the bible.. If Jesus indeed did walk with the dinosaurs and not run for cover, why would he be holding a vicious meat eating velociraptor? its like the pope swimming in the sea and petting a Great White shark.. the shark doesnt care who he is.. and he will bite. I pray that one day all will be revealed within enough time for people that believe this rubbish to enjoy life without these magnificant lies. Cheers.

  • Mohammedan Amadan Hamdi

    I am so happy that this website is publishing the truth for all to see.

    Not only did Jesus Walk with Dinosaurs, he came to the continental United States with some errant Egyptians, wandered around careful not to leave ANY archeological evidence, then left Gold Plates for the finding by Joseph Smith. Joseph Smith was a true prophet (*or was it profit?*) and led the way to a new religion not based on virgin birth.

  • wlko

    What do you do when your daughter is pregnant and claims she hasn’t slept with anyone? …

    Start a religion.

  • Fer

    I think it isn’t funny at all to scoff at other people just because they have such a weird mythology. If Greeks had their monsters and stuff, why don’t let the fundies have their own ones? It must be pretty annoying trusting so much that your superstition is the only and true one, while all other beliefs are at least as realistic as yours. They are much cooler, though.

    After all, not only erudite philosophers have the right to fabricate a religion, ignorant shepherds have it too, and these last ones usually didn’t know a shit about science when they made it up. You’ve no right to force now the believers to deal with the big mistakes of the founders of the club, because their illiteracy isn’t fundies’ fault.

    Let’s let them have fun.

  • Jack

    Religion is just for people who don’t understand science….

  • Luc

    There may have been dinosaurs alive at the time of Christ, indeed, there may have been a few still alive even a few hundred years ago, but it’s would be hard to find one alive today if not impossible. As far as having Jesus with a dinosaur as a pet : may I remind you they would have been classified as impure and by the law of Moses would be avoided… Besides, these animals natural habitat would be far from the humans. Jesus and disciples on Pterodactyles…: Give me a break!!! It would be mentioned in many historian writings as a serious event. How would you get one of these birds to do that… by droping bread crumps every morning in front of your window!! Believe in the Lord but drop the stupidities like saying that only belivers in Christ with dinosaurs will be saved. This is for

  • Bubba

    Y’all don’t no NUTHIN! My cousin Jim Pete sez they found a dinosaur skeleton with a King James bible carved out of stone tablets, and also a confederate battle flag. Dug that sucker out of a tar pit in Jefferson county. Don’t y’all tell me Jim Pete is a liar, you’s the liar. Y’all scientists don’t know squat! THE SOUTH WILL RISE!!!!!11

    • orri

      Oh, please, MAY the south rise! But only because of a gigantic volcano just beneath all of it.

  • RockstarDragon

    I think it is a fascinating commentary on the adaptability and sheer sheepleness of the human species, that they can be conditioned to believe any of many religions. They just have to be born into it.

  • nowiknowthetruthisnot

    I use to believe in Christ and all that is good in the world. Then I found out that this whole time I was not hearing the word as it was spoken. It has been said to me that God watches from a great distance, and has no interest in our day to day needs. Huh…I thought he was a personal god. Well, people going to the same church as I do, tell me different. Wow, how could I have been so blind and naive.
    Oh well, doesn’t matter now. I know the truth. Now I can move on with my life, not worrying about if anyone really cares if I live or die. Thank you.

  • Luke, Utah

    I speak to God and Jesus every day. So i’m qualified to tell yall. Just like our commander in chief George W Bush I am also dedicated in bringing the message of God ot the peoples of this nation and earth. Stand up and rejoice brthren for we are the true inheritors of this earh. It is written in the gospels how the earth was created by God in 7 days. First he created the light, and then there was sound, and then there was air and then some trees and then there was man and then he created woman and dinosaurs too

  • Anon

    uh yeah…remember Raptor jesus?

  • dave

    Shadenfreude always provides the best comedy.

  • Oldster

    Jesus walking with Raptor’s is as believable as The Life of Brian meets Godzilla.

    Only Americans could distort the Holy Word of GOD to such an extent. EVIL, EVIL, EVIL!!!

    When the Raptor comes it will be because of genetic manipulation NOT because Jesus or his friends were ever waiting for it to return.

  • Anonymous

    so. how come the dinosaurs went extinct and people didnt? how come we have fossils millions of years old?

    has no one noticed. that this research was FUNDED by CHRISTIANS?

  • Zacharius

    St. Paul, in 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11 tells us that Jesus is gonna come back in the near future. Y’all gonna see the power of the Rature and true beleivers in Christ our Lord and savior. Jesus walked with dinosaurs only 2000 years ago, the scientist lyers may they burn in hell fire and damnation for going against the word of God with their evolution Lyes!!!! Mark 13:26-27: "And then shall they see the Son of man coming in the clouds with great power and glory. And then shall he send his angels, and shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven."

  • 0_o

    Wow, TRUTH, you must be the life of the party eh?

  • Dobbie

    atleast Christians can laugh at themselves, the muslims can’t.

  • Wetherby

    Will you be taking a shot at Islam, now you’ve aimed at Christianity?

  • TRUTH

    Baloney- yes the Earth is only 10-12,000 years old. Yes, people and dinosaurs lived together. But only a few fossils or dinosaur bones have been found in Jerusalem Therefore, Jesus only hung out with a few dinosaurs before they went extinct. You are sooooo wrong about John 3:14- it refers to Numbers 21:8-9, which is a symbol of Jesus on the cross, bearing our sins. And the pale skinned blue eyed person you’re referring to is someone no one knows- but it certainly isn’t the Jesus written about in the Bible! It is the mis-information like yours that causes all the confusion,