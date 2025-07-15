Do you really know your cat? Do you truly understand your dog? Or are you (brace yourself) violently misgendering your pet every single day?

You might think Fluffy doesn’t care if you call her “good girl” or “handsome boy,” but research has shown that microsubconscious distress through misgendering in pets can lead to lasting emotional scars. (Research conducted entirely in my own living room with three nervous guinea pigs, a trans goldfish, a jar of Vaseline and a Ouija board.)

If you’ve ever noticed your cat glaring at you after being called “she,” or your hamster refusing to run on its wheel after you casually referred to it as “buddy,” that’s not bad behaviour. That’s fucking microaggression-led trauma against the toxic-masculine evil fascist patriarchy.

The good news? You can fix it. With patience, respect, and a willingness to explore your pet’s true inner identity, you can become an affirming, gender-conscious guardian.

1. Learn to Read the Signs Your Pet Has Been Trying to Tell You For Months

Toy preferences : Does your dog prefer a pink squeaky unicorn over a rugged rope? This could indicate either a flamboyant cis-male identity or an unapologetically femme-presenting nonbinary spirit. Take notes.

: Does your dog prefer a pink squeaky unicorn over a rugged rope? This could indicate either a flamboyant cis-male identity or an unapologetically femme-presenting nonbinary spirit. Take notes. Reaction to clothing : Put your cat in a bow tie. If they immediately rip it off and sulk in the corner, you may have just invalidated their carefully curated gender expression. Apologise. Verbally. In their chosen pronouns.

: Put your cat in a bow tie. If they immediately rip it off and sulk in the corner, you may have just invalidated their carefully curated gender expression. Apologise. Verbally. In their chosen pronouns. Litterbox behaviour: If your rabbit digs obsessively in one corner after you call them “he,” you have just committed an act of emotional violence. Immediately punish yourself.

Keep a Pet Gender Journal. Write down every reaction, every growl, every disdainful microaggresive tail flick. This is how you will learn to do better.

2. Ask for Consent Before Using Pronouns

Sit your pet down. Look into their eyes. Say, “Fluffy, what are your pronouns today?”

They may not respond verbally (yet, science is working on that), but watch for signs:

A slow blink from a cat = they/them.

A happy tail wag = he/him.

A blank stare into the abyss = questioning, possibly neo-pronouns such as cir/zir/whisk/zee/zum/zoo.

If you get it wrong, apologise profusely and offer treats.

3. Be Prepared for Change

Gender is a journey, even for pets. Your Pomeranian might be she/her in the morning, they/them by dinnertime, and a proud trans-marsupial by the weekend. Respect it. Celebrate it. Post about it on Instagram with hashtags like #PetGenderEuphoria and #TransPetsAreValid.

4. Healing the Trauma You’ve Already Caused

If you have been misgendering your pet for years, it’s time to atone. Some steps you can take:

Write a heartfelt apology letter to your pet, preferably on recycled sustainably sourced hemp paper. Read it aloud in a soothing tone.

Book them into Animal Reiki sessions to realign their chakra energy centres after years of pronoun-based microaggressions.

Make reparations. Buy that £120 organic, non-binary-friendly chew toy you’ve been avoiding.

5. Never Assume — Always Affirm

The old world of oppressive pet labels is over. No more “good boy.” No more “pretty girl.”

Embrace gender-neutral praise:

“Good entity!”

“Excellent four-legged creature!”

“You’re valid, whiskered soul!”

Your pet will thank you, silently, through micro tail vibrations and subtle karmic aura energy shifts.

Your pet’s gender identity isn’t a joke. It’s a sacred truth, and by honouring it, you aren’t just being kind — you are becoming part of the historic anti misgendering your pet movement.

The future will look back on us and say: “They were the first generation brave enough to ask their poodles for their pronouns.”

So go. Hug your pet. Ask them who they truly are. And if they bite you? That’s just them expressing their authentic self. Respect it.