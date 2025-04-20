17.7 C
Peaceful Misogynist Trans Activists Violently Deface Feminist Statue

LONDON - England - Peaceful trans activists violently defaced a statue of feminist icon Millicent Fawcett.

The edges and boundaries of satire are being challenged with the latest outrage by “peaceful” trans activists who defaced the statue of famous feminist Millicent Fawcett, who was sadly not in Charlie’s Angels.

To supplement their trans activism after the Supreme Court ruled that biological women actually exist and don’t have penises, the trans activists lifted their dresses and urinated with their penises all over the area, presumably to solidify their territorial rights to womanhood.

Out of all of this nightmarish scenario, the trans activists have now activated Mumsnet, who are something to be really scared of and could result in some significant naughty step action.

“If you activate Mumsnet against you, you’re fucked,” a neutral commentator revealed about the entire sorry episode.

These trans idiots better get a cup, because they’re going to get a serious bollocking this time.

Dame Millicent Garrett Fawcett GBE (née Garrett; 11 June 1847 – 5 August 1929) was an English political activist and writer. She campaigned for women’s suffrage by legal change and in 1897–1919 led Britain’s largest women’s rights association, the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies (NUWSS), explaining, “I cannot say I became a suffragist. I always was one, from the time I was old enough to think at all about the principles of Representative Government.”

