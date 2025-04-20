Peaceful Misogynist Trans Activists Violently Deface Feminist Statue

The edges and boundaries of satire are being challenged with the latest outrage by “peaceful” trans activists who defaced the statue of famous feminist Millicent Fawcett, who was sadly not in Charlie’s Angels.

To supplement their trans activism after the Supreme Court ruled that biological women actually exist and don’t have penises, the trans activists lifted their dresses and urinated with their penises all over the area, presumably to solidify their territorial rights to womanhood.

It’s quite something that there is a protest today for the right to pee in the women’s rest room. I can’t think of a more stupid right to be fighting for. Also urinating, is not something women tend to do standing. pic.twitter.com/kZaTvLw6bg — Sascha Bailey (@Saschabailey) April 19, 2025

Out of all of this nightmarish scenario, the trans activists have now activated Mumsnet, who are something to be really scared of and could result in some significant naughty step action.

“If you activate Mumsnet against you, you’re fucked,” a neutral commentator revealed about the entire sorry episode.

These trans idiots better get a cup, because they’re going to get a serious bollocking this time.

Trans rights activists have defaced Suffragist Millicent Fawcett during protests in London today. Not sure if I’m surprised that they have stooped this low. pic.twitter.com/S6fBiazP0q — Connie Shaw (@_ConnieShaw) April 19, 2025

Dame Millicent Garrett Fawcett GBE (née Garrett; 11 June 1847 – 5 August 1929) was an English political activist and writer. She campaigned for women’s suffrage by legal change and in 1897–1919 led Britain’s largest women’s rights association, the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies (NUWSS), explaining, “I cannot say I became a suffragist. I always was one, from the time I was old enough to think at all about the principles of Representative Government.”