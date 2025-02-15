American Censored After Berating EU Censorship

An American politician who dared to berate EU officials and apparatchiks about the authoritarian censorship in Europe and especially the UK was censored by the same apparatus that the American tried to convince to stop all the censoring.

“Ve vill not be lectured to by an American Schweinhund about our censoring. He has been ein cancelled and ein censored! Fahr zur Hölle! Go backen to your American Scheißloch and leave us to do what we do here!” an EU Commission representative told the conference after the American was led out.

The EU and UK take their censorship very seriously because it is all part of the woke Marxist doctrine which are remnants of the Soviet Union, especially after the Berlin Wall fell and all the East German communists were incorporated into the EU framework. Mentioning no names– ahem, Angela…

Never have I been so fired up to help you guys defeat your new tyrannical leadership. Let me say unequivocally I’m prepared to die on this hill. JD Vance gave a speech to European leaders today that has quite literally destroyed transatlantic relations. This was a disgusting,… pic.twitter.com/dGlPn48dW2 — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) February 14, 2025

“There is no censorship in ze EU, ve allow all forms of human expression and freedom of speech when it suits our socialist woke hyper-sensitive political correct propaganda purposes,” another nameless and unelected EU official revealed before disappearing into the shadows from whence he appeared like some fucked up kind of sinister wraith.

As for the UK, it has doubled/tripled down on wokery especially after a certain orange gentleman was elected across the pond. If Britain were to get more woke, it would disappear up the Arschloch of wokery and brush its own teeth.

Here’s to wokery, wokism, censorship and cancellation.