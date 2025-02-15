The flagship financial hardship scheme that provides millions of pounds in grants to thousands of patients has been scrapped by Macmillan Cancer Support. The crucial charity is another Rachel Reeves victim of her punitive Labour budget of anti-growth and economic destruction.

A tough Labourite financial climate has led to drastic changes to safeguard its future and ensure it can still support the most vulnerable cancer patients, according to the UK’s most popular charity.

Macmillan ended up in this position thanks to the punitive anti-growth policies of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, and now the closure of its 100-year-old hardship scheme will affect those patients most in need of support.

The Damage to Crucial Cancer Support

50,000 low-income cancer patients a year with less than £1,000 in savings will lose access to £200 hardship grants with the closure of the scheme.

Macmillan has spent, £100m more than it raised over the last six years.

In 2024, Macmillan told 1,200 staff – about 60% of its workforce – they were at risk of redundancy, with 431 leaving.

Donate to Macmillan Cancer Research

As the UK’s top cancer support provider, demand for Macmillan’s support and advice is growing. The number of people diagnosed with cancer has soared amid better awareness of symptoms and successful NHS initiatives to spot and treat cancer earlier, as well as a growing and ageing population.

Macmillan, founded 114 years ago, also plays a key role in NHS provision, funding 11,000 specialist cancer nurses and care workers. It also provides specialist financial and emotional support to more than 130,000 people with cancer each year.

The charity asserts that the challenging financial environment has necessitated significant reductions in its workforce and services in order to ensure its “long-term financial viability.” Meanwhile, more businesses and charities across Britain are now simply another statistic, another sad Rachel Reeves victim in a long list of casualties.