World

Democrats Created Their Own Nightmare Martyr Trump

WASHINGTON DC - USA - The Democrat Party and its associates are the ones who created the martyr Trump.

martyr trump revenge

Martyr Trump has every right to go after the people who made his life a misery by weaponising the US judicial system, federal departments, government agencies against him. The Democrats essentially created a walking martyr by demonising Trump and attacking him at every point of his political existence. By creating a martyr, the Democrats actually inflamed Trump supporters and strengthened the adversity of Trump himself to persevere through all the dirty underhand tricks and constant attacks. The Democrat controlled Swamp created this, and they will ultimately pay the full price for their folly.

Joe Biden’s legacy is one of disgrace, filth and apathy, but what else can one expect from an individual as corrupt and incompetent, as well as senile, as Creepy Joe?

No doubt, there will be retribution, and many Democrats and bad actors within the entire sordid episode will eventually get their comeuppance. The Teflon Don will certainly ensure this happens.

The Democrat Party and its controllers are the ones to blame for their arrogance and corruption, which contributed fully to their own defeat, thanks to the martyr Trump.

 

 

