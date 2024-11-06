“Where Kamala at?” Oh, She Has Been Unburdened By What Has Been

17.7 C
WASHINGTON DC - USA - Kamala Harris has finally been unburdened by what has been.

Where’s Kamala? In Democrat states, they say: “Where Kamala at?” Well, she’s in hiding somewhere, probably sobbing into her pillow, aww. What a tragedy for the Democrats, they are all now crying into their pillows tonight in their safe spaces, such is the terrible calamity that has struck. Poor Kamala, she has truly been unburdened by what has been — Donald J. Trump.

 

Don’t laugh, this is not funny at all, the woke socialist ‘utopia’ these nutjobs proposed will not materialise for a while, if at all, thank the stars.

So, what of the future for Kamala after she recovers from her nervous breakdown? Well, it will be a future unburdened by the past burdened by the present unburdened in the future burden, oh, how fucking burdensome this entire burden is, fuck it!

