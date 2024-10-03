Freeloading swine in the trough, PM Keir Starmer has paid back £6,000 of indecently appropriated bribes from Labour cash-handout man Lord Alli, but has refused to pay back the rest of the ill-gotten gains he received totalling £107,000, including £32,200 worth of designer bespoke tailored suits and £2,485 worth of glasses.

The man who bought his way into the House of Lords gifting bribes for special favours from MPs, Lord Alli, is currently being investigated by the House of Lords standards commission for links to “non-registration of interests leading to potential breaches” of the peers’ code of conduct.

Whilst Starmer paid back a tiny fraction of the bribe money he has appropriated, other Labour MPs are holding onto their loot and refuse to pay back the money.

Redhead fire crotch Angela Rayner, who thoroughly enjoyed an £836 freebie visit to a DJ booth in Ibiza, or David Lammy, who was given tickets to watch Arsenal refuse to pay back the money, as does Rachel Reeves and nepo kid Liam Conlon, Labour MP and son of the Downing Street big salaried Sue Gray, Starmer’s chief of staff, who accepted bribes of £1,660 for two tickets to a Swift concert on Aug 20.