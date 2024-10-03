17.7 C
London
Thursday, October 3, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldStarmer Pays Back 6k of Bribes But Not the Rest £100,000
World

Starmer Pays Back 6k of Bribes But Not the Rest £100,000

LONDON - England - PM Keir Starmer has paid back £6,000 of the ill-gotten gain bribes he appropriated totalling £107,000.

Daily Squib
By Porque Rind
starmer knee pile of shit detailed bribes

Freeloading swine in the trough, PM Keir Starmer has paid back £6,000 of indecently appropriated bribes from Labour cash-handout man Lord Alli, but has refused to pay back the rest of the ill-gotten gains he received totalling £107,000, including £32,200 worth of designer bespoke tailored suits and £2,485 worth of glasses.

The man who bought his way into the House of Lords gifting bribes for special favours from MPs, Lord Alli, is currently being investigated by the House of Lords standards commission for links to “non-registration of interests leading to potential breaches” of the peers’ code of conduct.

Whilst Starmer paid back a tiny fraction of the bribe money he has appropriated, other Labour MPs are holding onto their loot and refuse to pay back the money.

Redhead fire crotch Angela Rayner, who thoroughly enjoyed an £836 freebie visit to a DJ booth in Ibiza, or David Lammy, who was given tickets to watch Arsenal refuse to pay back the money, as does Rachel Reeves and nepo kid Liam Conlon, Labour MP and son of the Downing Street big salaried Sue Gray, Starmer’s chief of staff, who accepted bribes of £1,660 for two tickets to a Swift concert on Aug 20.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Panic Buying Starts: Ports From Maine to Texas Crippled by Strikes
Daily Squib
Porque Rindhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.