Brave Black MP Says Things White English MPs Too Scared to Say

In a historic first, British Nigerian Tory MP Kemi Badenoch has stated something that is pretty obvious yet forbidden for many in the UK to even think about, let alone say publicly. Generational white English MPs cannot state the obvious about cultural differences of immigrants, and many are struck by a streak of supreme cowardice when it comes to this elephant in the room subject.

Not all cultures are equal

Not all cultures are “equally valid” when it comes to immigration, and failing to recognise that is “naive”, Kemi Badenoch has said. Slap my head with a rotten kipper, did she just say that? It is a sad detriment to our prohibitive woke times that a black MP has been pushed forward to say things that the indigenous English MPs are reticent to say out aloud.

“Their feet may be in the UK, but their heads and hearts are still back in their country of origin. We need an integration strategy that takes this into account.”

The supreme levels of cowardice are astonishing within parliament, and it is a disgrace that such an important issue is forbidden from being mentioned other than by a British Nigerian female MP.

Kemi Badenoch is currently vying to become the next Conservative leader.