17.7 C
London
Monday, September 23, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldFar-Right Life Coach Told Man to Goose Step in Public
World

Far-Right Life Coach Told Man to Goose Step in Public

RÍO DE JANEIRO - Brazil - A far-right life coach is being sued after he advised a man to goose step around in public and even at home.

Daily Squib
By Obersturmbannführer Gans
goose step Far-Right Life Coach

A Brazilian far-right life coach advised one of his clients to goose-step whenever he walked in public and even at home, media sources have revealed. João Mengele, a prominent life coach, advised his client that goose step marching would empower the man to excel in his life and display his true power to others.

“Sieg!”

“I work as a traffic warden giving tickets to people all day for parking their cars where I am the general manager. João told me that goose-stepping everywhere would display my true dominance and power to get ahead, and maybe I could be the regional manager one day. So, I goose stepped everywhere. He also told me to shout the word “Sieg!” every 5 minutes. I did not know what it meant, but I still did it.”

The man even goose stepped on a trip to a local beach but kicked sand into a man’s face by accident. He was chased around until the muscle-bound man caught him and beat him to an inch of his life.

Goose Step beat down

“It was rather disconcerting, to say the least. I shouted out the word “Sieg!” as my life coach had advised me, but the muscly dude punched me so hard I lost the entire front row of my teeth.”

Another incident involved the man goose-stepping to buy ice cream in Rio De Janairo on August 15th.

“I wanted to buy an ice cream, so I goose stepped to the ice cream man and shouted out “Sieg!” with my highest voice. The ice cream seller then rammed approximately 15 ice cream cones directly into my mouth and gave me a good kicking before throwing me physically to the back of the queue. I never received my ice cream, and was upset.”

The man is now suing the far-right life coach for effectively ruining his life. Court files placed in September reveal that the aggrieved man is asking for substantial damages from the life coach. The case continues.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Al Fayed to be Dug Up to Stand Trial at Old Bailey For Alleged Offences
Daily Squib
Obersturmbannführer Ganshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.