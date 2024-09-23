A Brazilian far-right life coach advised one of his clients to goose-step whenever he walked in public and even at home, media sources have revealed. João Mengele, a prominent life coach, advised his client that goose step marching would empower the man to excel in his life and display his true power to others.

“Sieg!”

“I work as a traffic warden giving tickets to people all day for parking their cars where I am the general manager. João told me that goose-stepping everywhere would display my true dominance and power to get ahead, and maybe I could be the regional manager one day. So, I goose stepped everywhere. He also told me to shout the word “Sieg!” every 5 minutes. I did not know what it meant, but I still did it.”

The man even goose stepped on a trip to a local beach but kicked sand into a man’s face by accident. He was chased around until the muscle-bound man caught him and beat him to an inch of his life.

Goose Step beat down

“It was rather disconcerting, to say the least. I shouted out the word “Sieg!” as my life coach had advised me, but the muscly dude punched me so hard I lost the entire front row of my teeth.”

Another incident involved the man goose-stepping to buy ice cream in Rio De Janairo on August 15th.

“I wanted to buy an ice cream, so I goose stepped to the ice cream man and shouted out “Sieg!” with my highest voice. The ice cream seller then rammed approximately 15 ice cream cones directly into my mouth and gave me a good kicking before throwing me physically to the back of the queue. I never received my ice cream, and was upset.”

The man is now suing the far-right life coach for effectively ruining his life. Court files placed in September reveal that the aggrieved man is asking for substantial damages from the life coach. The case continues.