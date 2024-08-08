17.7 C
Far Left Protesters Stop Far Right Protesters As Far Middle Protesters Look On

LONDON - England - Apparently far left protesters and far right protesters along with far middle protesters are protesting across Britain.

By Polly Ester
There was confusion in the streets of Britain today as the multiple factions that make up the ‘immigration agenda’ declared their own victory from each other. Far left, far right and far middle were all part of the ongoing massive immigration scandal.

The hard left protesters flooded the streets with their hard left placards and the far right protesters could not flood the streets while the far middle group could only look on in disbelief and flip-flop from left to right.

This has gone too far left far right

How far can all of this nonsense go on for?

How far to the left or right is the right level of far-ness and can it be measured with a stick?

“I am far left and far right at the same time, and my pronouns are…” a man at a protest said before a brick appeared seemingly out of nowhere firmly lodged in his cranium.

Next week: Are you afraid of premature far right political ejaculation?

